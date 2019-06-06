Hoosier Daily: June 6
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Seen on The Hoosier
2020 Georgia Quarterback Dexter Williams Discusses Indiana Offer
Leal, Galloway Could Team Up In College, But Enjoying Separate Recruitments
IU's Matt Lloyd Selected In 15th Round Of MLB Draft By Cincinnati
Mock Draft Roundup: Romeo Langford
IU's Pauly Milto Selected In 23rd Round Of MLB Draft By White Sox
Live Thread: Indiana Junior - Senior All-Star Game
Seniors beat Juniors 127-116 in Indiana Junior-Senior All-Star Game
Tweets of the Day
Juwan Morgan of #iubb practicing with the Pacers today @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/XCCQIYQIaZ— Mary Kate Hamilton (@MaryKateHamilt1) June 5, 2019
“I don’t think any fan base competes with the fans in Indiana.” Lot of media attention for former Hoosier Juwan Morgan here in Indianapolis #iubb pic.twitter.com/NNUgxpQGLd— Mary Kate Hamilton (@MaryKateHamilt1) June 5, 2019
IU incoming freshman F Trayce Jackson-Davis signing autographs at Indiana HS All-Star game tonight in New Castle #iubb pic.twitter.com/0LF9vUKgOn— KevinBrockwayCNHIIndiana (@KevinBrockwayG1) June 5, 2019
Video of the Day
QB Nate Sudfeld on his #Eagles teammates having confidence in him: pic.twitter.com/MCfvZCWbX8— Tom Moore (@TomMoorePhilly) June 5, 2019
Headlines
Kevin Brockway of CNHI Sports Indiana says Juwan Morgan is trying to prove he's versatile on offense in his NBA workouts. -- Link
Bo Wulf of The Athletic ($) says former IU QB Nate Sudfeld impressed Wednesday. -- Link
Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student profiles IU track athlete Maggie Allen. -- Link
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says IU baseball set a program record with 10 players selected in the 2019 MLB Draft. -- Link
Podcast: Jerod Morris of The Assembly Call and Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall are joined by Mike DeCourcy of The Sporting News on this week's episode of Podcast on the Brink. -- Link
Bozich has highlights of Nijel Pack's performance in the two Indiana - Kentucky Junior All-Star games. -- Link
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.