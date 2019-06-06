News More News
Hoosier Daily: June 6

Rob Phinisee (Noah K. Murray/USA Today Sports)

Seen on The Hoosier 

2020 Georgia Quarterback Dexter Williams Discusses Indiana Offer

Leal, Galloway Could Team Up In College, But Enjoying Separate Recruitments

IU's Matt Lloyd Selected In 15th Round Of MLB Draft By Cincinnati

Mock Draft Roundup: Romeo Langford

IU's Pauly Milto Selected In 23rd Round Of MLB Draft By White Sox

Live Thread: Indiana Junior - Senior All-Star Game

Seniors beat Juniors 127-116 in Indiana Junior-Senior All-Star Game

Tweets of the Day

Video of the Day

Headlines

Kevin Brockway of CNHI Sports Indiana says Juwan Morgan is trying to prove he's versatile on offense in his NBA workouts. -- Link

Bo Wulf of The Athletic ($) says former IU QB Nate Sudfeld impressed Wednesday. -- Link

Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student profiles IU track athlete Maggie Allen. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says IU baseball set a program record with 10 players selected in the 2019 MLB Draft. -- Link

Podcast: Jerod Morris of The Assembly Call and Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall are joined by Mike DeCourcy of The Sporting News on this week's episode of Podcast on the Brink. -- Link

Bozich has highlights of Nijel Pack's performance in the two Indiana - Kentucky Junior All-Star games. -- Link

----

{{ article.author_name }}