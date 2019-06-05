Arguably Indiana's most versatile player this season is officially off the board.

The Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday afternoon selected senior utility man Matt Lloyd with the 444th overall pick in the 15th round of this year's Major League Baseball (MLB) Draft.

Lloyd becomes the 98th all-time draft pick at IU. He joins junior outfielder Matt Gorski, who was selected in the second round by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday, fourth-year junior pitcher Andrew Saalfrank, who went to the Arizona Diamondbacks at No. 182 overall on Tuesday and fourth-year junior pitcher Tanner Gordon, who went five picks after Saalfrank at No. 187 overall to the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday , among the Hoosiers chosen in the draft so far.

Lloyd batted .280 with a team-high 59 RBI in his final season in an IU uniform, sharing the team lead in home runs with fourth-year sophomore Cole Barr at 17 a piece. He also posted a 2.70 ERA with 18 strikeouts in 14 relief appearances this spring, earning First Team All-Big Ten recognition for his efforts.

The MLB draft will conclude today with rounds 11-40.

Other Hoosiers who are draft-eligible but also have collegiate eligibility remaining:

Fourth-year juniors:

• Pitchers Cal Krueger and Connor Manous.

• Infielders Jeremy Houston and Scotty Bradley.

Fourth-year sophomores:

• Pitcher Grant Sloan.

• Infielder Cole Barr.

• Outfielder Elijah Dunham.

Other Hoosiers who are draft eligible but have exhausted their collegiate eligibility:

• Pitcher Pauly Milto.

• Infielder Cade Bunnell.

• Catcher Ryan Fineman.