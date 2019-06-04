Indiana's Saturday starter for the 2019 season is officially off the board.

The Atlanta Braves Tuesday afternoon selected fourth-year junior and right-handed pitcher Tanner Gordon with the 187th overall pick in the sixth round of this year's Major League Baseball (MLB) draft.

Gordon becomes the 97th all-time draft pick at IU. He joins junior outfielder Matt Gorski, who was selected in the second round by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday, and fourth-year junior pitcher Andrew Saalfrank, who went five picks earlier to the Arizona Diamondbacks at No. 182 overall, among the Hoosiers chosen in the draft so far. He is the ninth IU pitcher to be drafted since 2013 and sixth in the last four years.

Since 2012, MLB has used a bonus pool system for each of the first 10 rounds with each pick assigned a value and each team a pool of money it can use to sign its selections. Atlanta's sixth round pick used on Saalfrank is valued at $257,400, according to MLB.com, and it has $$11,532,200 overall to work with for its total bonus pool, fifth-most among the league's 30 clubs.

Clubs can choose to not spend their full allotment and use the savings to sign prospects taken later in the draft, according to MLB.com. Regardless of whether or not they do so, they cannot offer major league contracts to draftees - only minor league ones - with the exception of multi-sport athletes such as former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray. That rule has been in place since 2012.

Gordon posted a 3.81 ERA this season, among Indiana's weekend rotation. He also registered a 6-6 record while starting in all 16 of his appearances. His 90 strikeouts ranked third on the team.

Rounds 3-10 of the MLB Draft take place today. The draft will conclude Wednesday with rounds 11-40.

Other Hoosiers who are draft-eligible but also have collegiate eligibility remaining:

Fourth-year juniors:

• Pitchers Cal Krueger and Connor Manous.

• Infielders Jeremy Houston and Scotty Bradley.

Fourth-year sophomores:

• Pitcher Grant Sloan.

• Infielder Cole Barr.

• Outfielder Elijah Dunham.

Other Hoosiers who are draft eligible but have exhausted their collegiate eligibility:

• Pitcher Pauly Milto.

• Infielders Matt Lloyd and Cade Bunnell.

• Catcher Ryan Fineman.