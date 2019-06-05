LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- They're already AAU teammates. Could they potentially play together in college?

The question was posed to 2020 in-state prospects Anthony Leal of Bloomington (Ind.) High School South and Culver (Ind.) Academy, who have spent the last three summers playing together with grassroots program Indiana Elite. While it's a possibility, both aren't necessarily navigating their recruitments as a package deal for prospective teams.

“Yeah, we talk a little bit. Not much, but when we do talk about it, we just talk about where he’s thinking about going and where I’m thinking about going," Galloway said. "Other than that, it’s not really like that. We talk about other stuff than just basketball."

Both players are being recruited by IU, Iowa and Butler, but that's the extend of the overlap in their recruitment.

The Hoosiers hosted Leal and Galloway for unofficial and official visits respectively at separate points last week.

“Yeah, I live in Bloomington so when he was in town, I said hello for a quick second and then we’ve talked a lot," Leal said.

Besides IU, Butler and Iowa, Leal holds offers from Bradley, Evansville, Maryland, Northwestern, Stanford, Xavier and Wisconsin, while Galloway counts IUPUI, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame and Purdue among his other offers outside of the aforementioned trio of schools.

Indiana, Georgetown, Notre Dame, Kansas, Michigan State, Cincinnati and California are the schools Galloway said he's hearing from the most recently.

After spending the spring running with Indiana Elite, the duo are teaming up once again this week as members of the Indiana Junior All-Stars' core group. They helped their squad to a series split in two games against Kentucky's top juniors and will face the Indiana All-Stars tonight at New Castle (Ind.) High's Fieldhouse.

Both of their recruitments remain wide open at this point. Leal wants to commit before his senior season, while Galloway said he'll make his decision whenever it feels right to him.

For now, they're focused on that experience and helping Indiana Elite succeed on the adidas Gauntlet circuit.

"It's special (being able to play with Galloway)," Leal said. "We’re really close and we have that chemistry on the court."