NEW CASTLE, Ind. – The Indiana Junior All-Stars kept the Indiana Junior-Senior All-Star Game close early, but the size of the Indiana Senior All-Stars rued the day. They defeated the Juniors, 127-116.

Indiana basketball enrollee Trayce Jackson-Davis and Ohio State football commit Dawand Jones dominated the paint, scoring at will in the early portion of the game. The duo combined for 19 of the Seniors’ 66 first-half points.

Jackson-Davis finished as the seniors’ leading scorer with 16 points. He also added five rebounds and a blocked shot. He said the event gave him a chance to be more active as a recruiter.

“I might be (at IU) for two years, three years, or four years, but it doesn’t matter,” he said. “I want our team, when I leave, to be just as good, if not better, than it was before. The guys I’ve been recruiting, I think those guys can step in and help.”

Jackson-Davis wasn’t the only IU enrollee to play in the game. Armaan Franklin took part as well but struggled from the floor in the first of three games for the Indiana Senior All-Stars. He put up 15 points, five rebounds, and six assists.

Franklin said the experience was a new one for him.

“It was fun,” he said. “I came into the game sore. It hurt to walk, it hurt to sit, all that. We just had to push through it and get our body right and recover before we came here.”

While the Senior All-Stars have two more games to play, both against the Kentucky Senior All-Stars, the Junior All-Stars are done playing. Indiana basketball targets Trey Galloway and Anthony Leal both finished in double figures. Galloway, a three-star junior from Culver (Ind.) Academies, finished with 13 points, four rebounds, and two assists, while Leal, a four-star guard from Bloomington South, finished with seven points, five rebounds, and five assists.

Galloway said the all-star experience was a very positive one.

“It was a great experience to represent the state of Indiana with that jersey on my chest,” he said. “It was really fun to go out there and compete against the seniors.

Leal said playing with the Junior All-Stars was an honor.

“It’s truly a privilege and a blessing to be able to wear this across our chest,” he said. “Not everyone gets to do it, so it’s fun. We gave the seniors a run. I’m looking forward to next year, hopefully.”

Indianapolis Lawrence Central guard Nijel Pack led the Junior All-Stars in scoring with 17 points.

The Senior All-Stars will be back in action Friday night at Bellarmine University Knights Hall in Kentucky. The boys’ game will tip off at 8 p.m. They’ll play their third and final game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis at 7 p.m. on Saturday.