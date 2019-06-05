Romeo Langford (center with ball) is expected to be a first round pick in next month's NBA Draft. (David Banks/USA Today Sports)

TheHoosier.com looks at the latest mock draft projections for former Hoosier Romeo Langford.

Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report

Publication date: May 28 Projected Pick: No. 16 overall -- Orlando Magic Notes: Wasserman is the lone analyst with Langford heading to Orlando. The Magic played most of the season without a true primary ball handler, so this could be a situation where Langford is asked to come in and do a lot of what he did in Indiana. However, it would likely come off the bench rather than as a starter.

Gary Parrish, CBS Sports

Publication date: June 3 Projected Pick: No. 12 overall -- New Orleans Hornets Notes: Parrish is tied with The Ringer for the highest current reputable projection. "...the former five-star recruit remains an intriguing prospect — especially for a Charlotte franchise that could lose Jeremy Lamb to free agency," Parrish wrote. Langford would be the second former Hoosier on the Hornets' roster, next to Cody Zeller.

Jonathan Givony, ESPN

Publication date: June 3 Projected Pick: No. 15 overall -- Detroit Pistons Notes: This is the most common projection for Langford, with four of the seven analysts placing the former five-star recruit in Detroit. He would be a welcome addition for the Pistons who struggled to find scoring wings and relied heavily on Blake Griffin to create offense.

Jeremy Woo, Sports Illustrated

Publication date: May 20 Projected Pick: No. 15 overall -- Detroit Pistons Notes: Woo also has Langford landing in Detroit. The Sports Illustrated writer noted he's struggling to find teams that really want the former Hoosier. "It’s been hard to find teams particularly enamored with Langford after the season he just had, and though his body and athletic tools look the part, there are valid concerns about the holes in his skill set, particularly his ongoing jump shooting struggles," he wrote.

Sam Vecenie, The Athletic

Publication date: May 14 Projected Pick: No. 15 overall -- Detroit Pistons Notes: Vecenie is the third analyst to have Langford just outside the lottery at No. 15. While this is a far cry from his preseason projections, which were mostly in the top 10, it's more important that Langford finds a good fit on the court and the Pistons could be an ideal fit.

The Ringer Staff

Publication date: June 4 Projected Pick: No. 12 overall -- New Orleans Hornets Notes: The Ringer is the second publication to have Langford landing in New Orleans. The pending free agency of All-NBA third team guard Kemba Walker could have an enormous impact on Langford's potential role in Charlotte. If Walker departs, Langford could be thrust into the spotlight as a primary ball handler with the second unit and occasionally the first unit.

Chris Stone, The Sporting News