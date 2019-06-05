Mock Draft Roundup: Romeo Langford
TheHoosier.com looks at the latest mock draft projections for former Hoosier Romeo Langford.
Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report
Publication date: May 28
Projected Pick: No. 16 overall -- Orlando Magic
Notes: Wasserman is the lone analyst with Langford heading to Orlando. The Magic played most of the season without a true primary ball handler, so this could be a situation where Langford is asked to come in and do a lot of what he did in Indiana. However, it would likely come off the bench rather than as a starter.
Gary Parrish, CBS Sports
Publication date: June 3
Projected Pick: No. 12 overall -- New Orleans Hornets
Notes: Parrish is tied with The Ringer for the highest current reputable projection.
"...the former five-star recruit remains an intriguing prospect — especially for a Charlotte franchise that could lose Jeremy Lamb to free agency," Parrish wrote.
Langford would be the second former Hoosier on the Hornets' roster, next to Cody Zeller.
Jonathan Givony, ESPN
Publication date: June 3
Projected Pick: No. 15 overall -- Detroit Pistons
Notes: This is the most common projection for Langford, with four of the seven analysts placing the former five-star recruit in Detroit. He would be a welcome addition for the Pistons who struggled to find scoring wings and relied heavily on Blake Griffin to create offense.
Jeremy Woo, Sports Illustrated
Publication date: May 20
Projected Pick: No. 15 overall -- Detroit Pistons
Notes: Woo also has Langford landing in Detroit. The Sports Illustrated writer noted he's struggling to find teams that really want the former Hoosier.
"It’s been hard to find teams particularly enamored with Langford after the season he just had, and though his body and athletic tools look the part, there are valid concerns about the holes in his skill set, particularly his ongoing jump shooting struggles," he wrote.
Sam Vecenie, The Athletic
Publication date: May 14
Projected Pick: No. 15 overall -- Detroit Pistons
Notes: Vecenie is the third analyst to have Langford just outside the lottery at No. 15. While this is a far cry from his preseason projections, which were mostly in the top 10, it's more important that Langford finds a good fit on the court and the Pistons could be an ideal fit.
The Ringer Staff
Publication date: June 4
Projected Pick: No. 12 overall -- New Orleans Hornets
Notes: The Ringer is the second publication to have Langford landing in New Orleans. The pending free agency of All-NBA third team guard Kemba Walker could have an enormous impact on Langford's potential role in Charlotte. If Walker departs, Langford could be thrust into the spotlight as a primary ball handler with the second unit and occasionally the first unit.
Chris Stone, The Sporting News
Publication date: May 20
Projected Pick: No. 15 overall -- Detroit Pistons
Notes: Stone is the fourth and final analyst with Langford landing in Michigan to play with the Pistons. He mentions Detroit's lack of wing depth as a contributing factor in his projection. He wrote that Langford's shooting is a key reason why he fell out of the lottery in his projection.
"If Langford had produced as an outside shooter during his freshman season, he'd likely be going much higher than this," he wrote. "The 19-year-old is one of the few quality shot creators in the class, and he has the positional size to make that valuable. Defensively, he was better than expected this season."
----
