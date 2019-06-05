Indiana's Friday night starter in 2019 is officially off the board.

The Chicago White Sox on Wednesday afternoon selected senior right-handed pitcher Pauly Milto with the 680th overall pick in the 23rd round of this year's Major League Baseball (MLB) Draft.

Milto becomes the 99th all-time draft pick at IU. He joins junior outfielder Matt Gorski, who was selected in the second round by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday, fourth-year junior pitcher Andrew Saalfrank, who went to the Arizona Diamondbacks at No. 182 overall on Tuesday, fourth-year junior pitcher Tanner Gordon, who went five picks after Saalfrank at No. 187 overall to the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday and utility man Matt Lloyd, who went 444th overall to the Cincinnati Reds earlier Wednesday, among the Hoosiers chosen in the draft so far.

The Greenwood, Ind. native joins former IU pitcher Jonathan Stiever and former IU outfielders Logan Sowers and Craig Dedelow in the White Sox organization.

Milto posted a 3.95 ERA while logging team-highs in both total number of innings pitched (107) and strikeouts (100). He went 8-6 while starting in all 16 of his appearances in his final season in an Indiana uniform.

The MLB draft concludes today with rounds 11-40.

Other Hoosiers who are draft-eligible but also have collegiate eligibility remaining:

Fourth-year juniors:

• Pitchers Cal Krueger and Connor Manous.

• Infielders Jeremy Houston and Scotty Bradley.

Fourth-year sophomores:

• Pitcher Grant Sloan.

• Infielder Cole Barr.

• Outfielder Elijah Dunham.

Other Hoosiers who are draft eligible but have exhausted their collegiate eligibility:

• Infielder Cade Bunnell.

• Catcher Ryan Fineman.