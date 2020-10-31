Gameday Essentials: No. 17 Indiana at Rutgers
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Indiana goes on the road for the first time in the 2020 season as it travels to Rutgers to face off against the Scarlet Knights.
Indiana is coming off of a 36-35 OT win against No. 8 Penn State in the season opener. The Hoosiers are now ranked No. 17 in the country.
Rutgers is also coming off of a big win last week as it defeated Michigan State 38-27.
This is the only matchup of unbeaten teams in the Big Ten this weekend. The kick is scheduled for 3:30 pm ET on FS1.
A Look At Rutgers
Early Look: Getting To Know Rutgers (PREM)
Behind Enemy Lines (PREM)
A Look At The Matchup
Locker Room Talk: Indiana at Rutgers (PREM)
Three And Out: Keys To An Indiana Win Over Rutgers (PREM)
WATCH: Tom Allen Talks Final Prep Heading Into Rutgers Matchup (FREE)
Game Preview: No. 17 Indiana at Rutgers (FREE)
Other Storylines
IU Ready To Take First Road Trip During Pandemic (FREE)
IU Defense Ready To Build On Win, Focus On Challenges Rutgers Will Pose (FREE)
TheHoosier.com community can follow along in our Premium Live Game Thread.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.