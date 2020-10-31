Indiana goes on the road for the first time in the 2020 season as it travels to Rutgers to face off against the Scarlet Knights.

Indiana is coming off of a 36-35 OT win against No. 8 Penn State in the season opener. The Hoosiers are now ranked No. 17 in the country.

Rutgers is also coming off of a big win last week as it defeated Michigan State 38-27.

This is the only matchup of unbeaten teams in the Big Ten this weekend. The kick is scheduled for 3:30 pm ET on FS1.