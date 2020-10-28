A week ago, Indiana entered the 2020 season looking to make a statement against Penn State that they were good enough to pick up the program's first win over a top ten ranked opponent in 33 years.

This Saturday, Indiana faces a new challenge and look to make a statement that the previous week was not a fluke and that the Hoosiers truly are a team to be reckoned with in the Big Ten.

In order for that to happen, these three things have to take place.