A week ago, Indiana’s defense knew what it was getting out of Penn State.

Despite no Journey Brown in the backfield, the Hoosiers knew Sean Clifford was a quarterback who could throw and run the football and tight end Pat Freiermuth could come up with big catches.

Entering this week against Rutgers it is a bit of an unknown as the Scarlet Knights bring in ten transfers at various positions, including quarterback Noah Vedral, as well as a new coaching staff.

Safety Jamar Johnson, fresh off his Co-Defensive Player-of-the-Week honors, told the media this week they are preparing for Rutgers the same way they would for anyone else.

“They like to run, have good running backs, good slot receiver,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the defense cannot afford to give up explosive plays this week against the Scarlet Knights like it did against Penn State.

“We gave up one explosive play and an explosive play on the quarterback run. We just have to come 60 minutes plus and the whole defense continues to get better, stays motivated no matter how long we are out there,” Johnson added.

Johnson recorded a career-high 10 tackles and seven solo stops, picked off a pass and forced a fumble against Penn State in his first career multi-takeaway game.

Johnson has an interception in three straight games.

“Goal is to try to get one every game." Johnson said. "I wasn’t aware of it until they told me yesterday. I just keep getting opportunities and I capitalize."