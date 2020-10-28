IU defense ready to build on win, focus on challenges Rutgers will pose
A week ago, Indiana’s defense knew what it was getting out of Penn State.
Despite no Journey Brown in the backfield, the Hoosiers knew Sean Clifford was a quarterback who could throw and run the football and tight end Pat Freiermuth could come up with big catches.
Entering this week against Rutgers it is a bit of an unknown as the Scarlet Knights bring in ten transfers at various positions, including quarterback Noah Vedral, as well as a new coaching staff.
Safety Jamar Johnson, fresh off his Co-Defensive Player-of-the-Week honors, told the media this week they are preparing for Rutgers the same way they would for anyone else.
“They like to run, have good running backs, good slot receiver,” Johnson said.
Johnson said the defense cannot afford to give up explosive plays this week against the Scarlet Knights like it did against Penn State.
“We gave up one explosive play and an explosive play on the quarterback run. We just have to come 60 minutes plus and the whole defense continues to get better, stays motivated no matter how long we are out there,” Johnson added.
Johnson recorded a career-high 10 tackles and seven solo stops, picked off a pass and forced a fumble against Penn State in his first career multi-takeaway game.
Johnson has an interception in three straight games.
“Goal is to try to get one every game." Johnson said. "I wasn’t aware of it until they told me yesterday. I just keep getting opportunities and I capitalize."
Defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said Rutgers features pieces that can hurt Indiana, if they are not focused.
“This quarterback can hurt you with his feet as well as his arm,” Wommack said.
Wommack said one thing he was to see from his defense is a killer instinct.
“Last three minutes of the game, we gave up a big play at the end, and that is my fault. I have to do a better job for our players to give them a chance to go win us the football game," Wommack said. "To me, when you look at a great defense, great defenses find a way to make the kill at the end. Go look at Tennessee in the bowl game, look at this game… we need to find a way to make a kill."
That instinct begins with an extreme focus, according to Micah McFadden, who led the way with 11 tackles at the linebacker position.
“We have one word this week, and it is focus. That’s what we have to bring to the table every day, extreme focus. Obviously, there will be a few hiccups and things here and there getting used to a new offense and first time system we haven’t seen yet. They have a lot of different players from different programs that transferred in. Go through last week’s game. It’s good to have at least one game we can watch,” McFadden said.
If the Indiana defense develops that killer instinct and brings extreme focus, it can achieve a goal that Reese Taylor has this season.
“Indiana has changed. Everyone has said Indiana is a basketball school, and I feel like we’ve changed things and have become a football school, too," Taylor said. "This defense can go a long way, and I feel like it will be the top defense in the country."
