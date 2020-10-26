For the first time in the 2020 season, the Indiana Hoosiers will take to the road and they will do so against an opponent who proved in its opener they are no longer the team of old.

With a new coach and numerous new faces this season, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights sent a clear message to the Big Ten, going on the road and thumping Michigan State 38-27 under head coach Greg Schiano.

Schiano was hired back in December after stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ohio State, and he immediately put his stamp back on the program with a mantra of "Family Trust Chop" and by bringing in 10 transfers that helped the Scarlet Knights snap a 21-game Big Ten losing streak.

Here's a look at some names that had a great first week for Rutgers that Indiana will have to key in on this Saturday if they are to improve to 2-0 on Halloween.