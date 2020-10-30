Indiana goes on the road for its second game of 2020, traveling to Rutgers at SHI Stadium. Kickoff is at 3:30 pm on FS1. This is the only matchup of unbeaten teams in week two of the Big Ten. Indiana is 4-2 all-time against Rutgers, including winning the last four meetings. Here are our staff picks:

Jim Coyle (1-0)

Indiana now goes from the 'hunter' to the 'hunted' as it arrives in Piscataway. There's been a lot of talk about Indiana potentially having a let down. I don't see that happening, as they're playing with a chip on their shoulder. When the spread first came out I was a little leery about Indiana covering. I no longer am. Prediction: Indiana 38, Rutgers 17

Alec Lasley (1-0)

Indiana is coming off of one of the biggest wins in program history, and definitely the biggest in Tom Allen's tenure. The expectations have been taken to an entirely different level now. Rutgers is vastly improved from any season since joining the Big Ten, but just how good is Michigan State? Indiana needs to get out of the gates a lot faster than it did against Penn State, and if it does, the Hoosiers will be looking at a 2-0 start. Prediction: Indiana 35, Rutgers 17

Paul Gable (1-0)

Greg Schiano being back immediately makes Rutgers better without them even having to play a game. Now with a host of transfers and funding from Rutgers, Schiano appears primed to put the Scarlet Knights on the map. Only one problem -- Indiana has a guy who is just as good on its sideline in Tom Allen, whose belief and guts helped Indiana pull out a huge win last week. Now, this is a crucial week for Indiana and we will learn whether or not this team is truly serious about changing the trajectory of the program if they can deal with a little success and pick up a win. Rutgers is vastly improved, and quarterback Noah Vedral is a special player for the Scarlet Knights. He played against Indiana last year at Nebraska, completing 14-of-16 passes for 201 yards and rushing seven times for 21 yards and two scores in a 38-31 loss. Michael Penix and the IU offense will be better this week, the defense will be up for the task and, yes, I do believe it will be a tight game, but when the dust settles Indiana makes a few more plays. Prediction: Indiana 31, Rutgers 21

Jordan Gould (0-1)

Although both teams stand at 1-0 and are improved teams from last season, Indiana is clearly the better team at this point. Rutgers will have no answer for Stevie Scott, as he’ll rush for 110 yards. Indiana cruises to a win on the road. Prediction: Indiana 45, Rutgers 13

Guest Picker

Verdell Jones (1-0)