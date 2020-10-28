And, it has nothing to do with the fact the Scarlet Knights are 1-0 and vastly improved from previous seasons. Instead, this is not a normal trip for the Hoosiers. Sure, they’ve played on the road before and traveled to Piscataway, New Jersey before, but this is Indiana’s first time hitting the road in the middle of a global pandemic. Gone will be the security of Indiana’s bubble and what is replacing it is a lot of different feelings.

When the Indiana University football team heads out of town this weekend for its game against Rutgers, it truly will be traveling into the great unknown.

Head coach Tom Allen told the media this week that he has talked to coaches who have already traveled this season and sees a lot of similarities and differences in what the team currently does compared to what it will have to do on its first trip.

“It is different," Allen said. "The similarities come in that you have a routine on the road. We will be flying, the spacing of the hotels will be similar, how you have your meals and meetings. The difference is now we are doing it in a different stadium. One difference is nobody in the stands in this game per state guidelines."

Rutgers officials have confirmed to TheHoosier.com that the only people allowed in the stadium will be friends, family and guests of the players and coaching staff.

“The crowd will be capped at 500 per the New Jersey Governor’s executive order on outdoor gatherings,” said Hasim Phillips, Rutgers football spokesman, in an email to TheHoosier.

Allen said Indiana’s director of football operations, Mike Doig, has done a “tremendous job” organizing the season and road trips.

“This whole schedule is different than what we already had set up ahead of time," Allen said. "I feel really good about the plan, feel good about the hotel we are staying at. There’s definitely some differences, but plenty of similarities too."

Allen said masks and social distancing will be emphasized during the trip, just as they are in Bloomington.

Another point of focus has been the players who do not travel having discipline to do the right things when they are behind.

Too much has been sacrificed to get to this Saturday, Allen said, adding the staff has been open and honest about expectations to players who do not make the travel list.

“Those guys have to be disciplined and are part of this family and when you’re part of a family, you have to make sacrifices," Allen added. "It’s about staying the course. What do you want, how hard are you willing to work to get it and what are you willing to sacrifice to get it."