 Locker Room Talk: Indiana vs Rutgers
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-27 08:57:18 -0500') }} football

Locker Room Talk: Indiana vs Rutgers

Paul Gable • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
When the Indiana Hoosiers kick off Saturday against Rutgers, they will find themselves in a different role than years past.

For too long, Indiana was the hunter, but after knocking off Penn State last week, the Hoosiers enter as the hunted and head coach Tom Allen will have ensured his team is prepared for everything that comes their way in their new role.

On Monday, he told the media that while he was excited about the win and for his team, who jumped from unranked to 17th in the polls, the focus is solely on Rutgers and maintaining a 1-0 mindset

“That is the challenge you face with success, but you talk about belief. For me, I feel like I have a lot of leverage with our guys. Through the course of last season, we got ourselves into a position to win enough games to be nationally recognized and be a nationally ranked football team and we lasted in that position all of one week," Allen said. "Bottom line is it is a big win, historic win, really happy for our kids, but it’s in the past. We are 100 percent focused on Rutgers, and that has to be our mindset."

