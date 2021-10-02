Gameday Essentials: Indiana vs Penn State

Indiana goes on the road for the second straight week, this time facing off against No. 4 Penn State in Beaver Stadium.

Indiana is coming off of a 33-31 win over Western Kentucky and sits at 2-2 on the season, both losses coming to ranked teams.

Penn State is 4-0 with wins over Auburn and Wisconsin this year. The Nittany Lions are coming off of a 38-17 win over Villanova.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET on ABC.