{{ timeAgo('2021-10-02 08:18:28 -0500') }} football Edit

Gameday Essentials: Indiana vs Penn State

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Indiana goes on the road for the second straight week, this time facing off against No. 4 Penn State in Beaver Stadium.

Indiana is coming off of a 33-31 win over Western Kentucky and sits at 2-2 on the season, both losses coming to ranked teams.

Penn State is 4-0 with wins over Auburn and Wisconsin this year. The Nittany Lions are coming off of a 38-17 win over Villanova.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET on ABC.

A look at the coverage all week leading up to Indiana's matchup with Penn State. (Leah Lowe/TheHoosier.com)
A Look At Penn State

Early Look: Getting to know Penn State (PREM)

Behind Enemy Lines: Penn State (PREM)

Coach Talk: Penn State HC James Franklin discusses Indiana (FREE)

A Look At The Matchup

Three keys to an Indiana win over Penn State (PREM)

WATCH: Nick Sheridan, Charlton Warren discuss Penn State (FREE)

WATCH: Tom Allen talks final prep ahead of Penn State (FREE)

Game Preview: Penn State seeks redemption while Indiana tries to prevent it (FREE)

Staff Picks: Indiana vs Penn State (FREE)

Other Storylines

IU secondary will be put to the test against Penn State passing attack (PREM)

----

{{ article.author_name }}