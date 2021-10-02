Gameday Essentials: Indiana vs Penn State
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Indiana goes on the road for the second straight week, this time facing off against No. 4 Penn State in Beaver Stadium.
Indiana is coming off of a 33-31 win over Western Kentucky and sits at 2-2 on the season, both losses coming to ranked teams.
Penn State is 4-0 with wins over Auburn and Wisconsin this year. The Nittany Lions are coming off of a 38-17 win over Villanova.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET on ABC.
A Look At Penn State
Early Look: Getting to know Penn State (PREM)
Behind Enemy Lines: Penn State (PREM)
Coach Talk: Penn State HC James Franklin discusses Indiana (FREE)
A Look At The Matchup
Three keys to an Indiana win over Penn State (PREM)
WATCH: Nick Sheridan, Charlton Warren discuss Penn State (FREE)
WATCH: Tom Allen talks final prep ahead of Penn State (FREE)
Game Preview: Penn State seeks redemption while Indiana tries to prevent it (FREE)
Other Storylines
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.