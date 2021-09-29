IU secondary will be put to the test against Penn State passing attack

Indiana's veteran secondary has already been put to the test this season and on Saturday it will face its toughest test of the year.

Penn State ranks fourth in the Big Ten in total passing yards per game - at 307.8 a game - and Sean Clifford has had an exceptional start to his 2021 campaign.

IU defensive coordinator Charlton Warren knows his defense will need to continue its upward trend this week.

"They are a lot different, between tempo and formations," Warren said of this year's Penn State team. "They are a different tree of offense. We are really focused on the sample from this year, and really dig in and focus on what they've done."