Early Look: Getting to know Penn State

The Hoosiers will travel to maybe the most hostile atmosphere in the country as they take on the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium, 7:30 pm, Saturday night on ABC.

To Indiana fans, Penn State needs no introduction. The Nittany Lions have given the Hoosiers nightmares over the years, leading the all-time series 22-2. However, Indiana was able to get a big-time win to open the 2020 season against Penn State as Michael Penix cashed in a two-point conversion with a desperation dive at the pylon.

You can bet the Nittany Lions and the 106,000 supporters they will host haven’t forgotten.

Penn State comes in ranked #4 in this week’s AP poll at 4-0 overall, with a win over Big Ten foe Wisconsin 16-10 and previously ranked Auburn 28-20. The Nittany Lions are averaging 113.5 on the ground and 307.8 yards passing through four games, good enough for 31.5 points per game, edging out Indiana’s 29.8.

Here are some players, notes, and stats to keep in mind for Saturday night.