Game Preview: Penn State seeks redemption while Indiana tries to prevent it

After upsetting No. 8 Penn State at home last year 36-35, Indiana has the opportunity to defeat another top-10 Penn State team this Saturday night. On the contrary, the Nittany Lions have a shot for the first time in approximately a year to achieve redemption.

This year, No. 4 Penn State has the advantage of hosting the matchup. Beaver Stadium is notorious for its hostile environment, seating 106,572 fans, more than double IU's home stadium.

IU is 1-1 on the road this season, losing to No. 18 Iowa 34-6 and narrowly beating Western Kentucky 33-31 last weekend.

Previously facing Iowa in a packed stadium of around 68,000 fans doesn't make opposing crowd noise foreign, but it will be an entirely different setting, IU head coach Tom Allen said.

"It definitely will help," Allen said. "Any time you have a chance to experience something, it gives you something to draw from ... Obviously, it's going to be a night game this Saturday; more fans in the stands and be louder.

Apart from the atmosphere making it a tough matchup for IU, Penn State has a flawless 4-0 record, notably defeating No. 12 Wisconsin and No. 22 Auburn.

Veteran quarterback Sean Clifford has helped lead Penn State to an undefeated start, passing for 1,158 yards and throwing eight touchdowns. The senior has impressively completed 86 of 120 passes, earning him the 14th highest completion rate in the country.

Allen discussed the importance of Clifford to Penn State’s success in a press conference on Thursday.

"You can just tell, great leader, great player," Allen said. "He's a big reason why they are as good as they are and why they are in the position that they're in."

Another piece of Penn State's offensive arsenal is wide receiver Jahan Dotson. Dotson is Clifford's primary receiver and has caught 27 passes this season, scoring four touchdowns while averaging 13.4 yards per catch.

IU cornerback Tiawan Mullen will most likely be guarding Dotson, a highly talented matchup between two preseason All-Americans.

Mullen had an excellent performance against Western Kentucky, breaking up three passes. Defensive coordinator Charlton Warren praised Mullen's performance in a press conference during the week.

"Tiawan played with exceptional technique, great break in vision, junctioned routes and he challenged balls down the field," Warren said. "I for sure thought it was his best game."

Mullen played well, but the entire defense will need to prepare for the fast-paced Penn State offense. Western Kentucky used a similar tempo and it took its toll during the game. At one point, Allen called a timeout presumably to stop the Hilltoppers from driving down the field so quickly.

"They're gonna go very fast," Allen said about Penn State. "That gave us a chance to be able to look at things, see things, experience it, feel it, in terms of even how we practiced it to do things better the second time and learn from the mistakes we made in that situation."