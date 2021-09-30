Behind Enemy Lines: Penn State
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
In an effort to bring you in-depth insight on the opposing teams that Indiana plays, TheHoosier.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for an in-depth look at a big conference matchup with No. 4 Penn State this weekend.
So, what can you expect from the Nittany Lions when they take the field this weekend?
We go in-depth with Nate Bauer, senior editor of BlueWhiteIllustrated.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news