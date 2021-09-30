Three keys to an Indiana win over Penn State

Indiana finds itself back at .500 with a 2-2 record after a narrow victory on the road against Western Kentucky.

Now the Hoosiers re-enter conference play with a game against the 4th-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium.

Penn State will be looking to get revenge on the Hoosiers after last season’s overtime thriller that saw Michael Penix Jr. win the game for Indiana thanks to a controversial pylon dive and sent the Nittany Lions in a downward spiral.

Penn State currently has an unblemished record and boasts victories over Wisconsin and Auburn through four games.

The Hoosiers are currently 12.5 point underdogs heading into Saturday, and it is sure to be a tough environment to overcome if Indiana hopes to return home with the upset.

Here are three things Indiana needs to do in order to come out on top against the Nittany Lions.