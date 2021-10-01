Staff Picks: Indiana vs Penn State

Indiana travels to one of the toughest environments in all of college football; a night game at Beaver Stadium to take on No. 4 Penn State. The Hoosiers bounced back last week, improving its record to 2-2. Penn State comes in at 4-0. Kick is set for 7:30 pm ET on Saturday. Here are our staff picks for the game.

Indiana head to Beaver Stadium for a tough test against No. 4 Penn State. (Leah Lowe/TheHoosier.com)

Jim Coyle

Indiana faces its first Big Ten East opponent of the season Saturday night taking on No. 4 Penn State in Happy Valley as a 12 pt dog. Sean Clifford is throwing for over 300 yds a game, but running the ball has been a problem for James Franklin's team. For the Hoosiers to have a chance in this game they will have to shut down the run and turn Penn State over. Indiana's offense will also need to step up in all facets, but most importantly Indiana cannot turn the ball over and they will need to protect Michael Penix Jr and score TDs, not FGs. On top of that, IU will need to do that in one of the most daunting environments in college football; a night game at Beaver Stadium in front of a frothy 106,000 fans. While MPJ & crew look better each game, I am not sure we've seen enought improvement to think Indiana's offense can pull this one off. Prediction: Penn State 34, Indiana 23

Alec Lasley

This is another big time opportunity for Indiana and one that is going to be extremely difficult. There is no bigger key to the game, however, than the play of Michael Penix. If he builds off of last week's performance against WKU with an even better one this week, then Indiana will have a shot. If not, it could be very much like the Iowa game. I do think this team is ready for something big this year. All of the expectations and goals they had at the start can still be met. But, it starts with a great performance this weekend. I expect a heavy dose of Stephen Carr and an Indiana defense to disrupt the passing attack of PSU just enough to come away with a timely turnover. Prediction: Indiana 24, Penn State 20

Matt Byrne

Penn State's offense with quarterback Sean Clifford will inflict damage on IU's defense. The Hoosiers defense is skilled but not strong enough to withstand Penn State continuously. However, I think IU's offense will respond by scoring a few touchdowns of its own. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is coming off his best game of the season, and Stephen Carr established the run game, rushing for 109 yards and two touchdowns. Still, Beaver Stadium is one of the most hostile environments in college football. IU experienced playing in front of roughly 68,000 fans in Iowa during week one, but this will be an entirely new atmosphere. Penn State gets its revenge after losing last year. Prediction: Penn State 35, Indiana 21

Keegan Nickoson

I think Indiana is going to be a big spoiler on Saturday night. Michael Penix’s performance against Western Kentucky wasn’t one to scoff at, and I think he puts on another show Saturday night, supported by an excellent game from Stephen Carr. The defense will play with a lot of adrenaline led by another great game from Micah McFadden, Ryder Anderson will also have two sacks. I think it comes down to a game winning field goal and Charles “breakfast ball” Campbell seals one of the biggest upsets in school history. Prediction: Indiana 24, Penn State 21

Trevor Gersmehl

We will learn a lot about what the rest of the season will look like from this game. If the Hoosiers come out flat, it may set the tone for a rough stretch the remainder of the season. If they compete with an elite team, it will provide some much needed confidence that they belong. However, barely pulling out a victory against Western Kentucky last week doesn’t give me much faith that Indiana will be able to challenge Penn State. Prediction: Penn State 24, Indiana 13

John Alden