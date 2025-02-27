Indiana's hot night from deep against Penn State keeps tourney hopes alive

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

Mike Woodson's Indiana teams have certainly died by the long ball at times, but on Wednesday night the Hoosiers may have lived by it. That’s because, with their tournament hopes hanging in the balance, Indiana made 10-of-15 3-pointers against Penn State, giving IU back-to-back wins with its 73-68 victory over the Nittany Lions. Indiana’s 66.7% mark from beyond the arc is the second-best in the nearly four-season Woodson era. Wednesday's performance trails only the 2021-22 team’s percentage on Jan. 26, 2022, when it shot 76.9%—also against Penn State at home. The Hoosiers went 4-of-7 in the first half and an even more impressive 6-of-8 in the second, with each made shot from downtown more important than the last, especially considering the magnitude of the game. According to most bracketology experts, Indiana is either in the “last four in” or “first four out” categories, making this matchup with Penn State a potential elimination game if the Hoosiers were to lose. "But these guys are playing for something. We're trying to get in the tournament," Woodson said postgame, explaining that this team has one goal in mind—a goal that could have been dashed with a loss to the Lions. In most scenarios, Indiana would have lost this game, as its 15-for-25 mark from the free-throw line and allowing the Nittany Lions to shoot over 50% would usually doom the Hoosiers. But its performance from 3-point range saved Indiana from a loss—and potentially its season. What made this 3-point performance special wasn’t just that Indiana made 10 shots from distance—though that’s certainly impressive—but that it came with remarkable efficiency. Ten isn’t even the most 3s made this season for the Hoosiers, as their 12 against Rutgers takes first place. But that was done on 27 attempts, making Indiana’s performance against Penn State far more efficient. "Not just 10, 10-for-15, big, big difference," Penn State head coach Mike Rhoades said after his team’s defeat. It wasn’t just that Indiana was making 3s—it was that the Hoosiers were taking good shots and knocking them down when they needed to. That’s something any basketball team would be proud to do, but for this Indiana team—given its history from beyond the arc—it makes it all the more impressive.

Luke Goode got Indiana’s 3-point offense going early, as he made both of the Hoosiers’ long-range attempts in the first eight minutes of the game. While it was still early, starting 2-for-2 was already a bright spot. With Indiana’s recent struggles from the 3-point line, simply making both attempts to start the game was notable. The Hoosiers then came back down to earth, missing their next three 3-point attempts. Goode couldn’t make it 3-for-3, while Mackenzie Mgbako and Kanaan Carlyle each couldn’t get their first attempt to fall. Indiana was now sitting at 2-for-5 after three straight misses and wouldn’t make another 3-pointer for almost five minutes of game time, allowing Penn State to go on a 10-0 run and take a five-point lead. This was the Nittany Lions’ largest run of the game, directly resulting from the Hoosiers’ inability to knock down a 3. It was apparent that the 3-pointer was Indiana’s offensive focus against Penn State—contrary to what has been seen year in and year out from Woodson-led IU squads. Indiana turned it around, though—and in a big way. The Hoosiers made their final two 3-pointers of the first half and then really got going after the break. Mgbako missed the first Hoosier 3-pointer of the second half, but IU then rattled off six in a row, each one crucial to winning the game and keeping its season alive. Trey Galloway was key down the stretch, as four of those six makes from downtown were his, including a stretch where he hit 3s on back-to-back possessions, giving IU a 73-69 lead with 5:14 remaining. This resulted in the loudest crowd reaction of the game and gave Indiana a lead it wouldn’t relinquish—helped in part by another made 3-pointer. "I think just we knew that they're a heavy team that closes in on gaps. And I think we were going to be able to get open shots. And keep shooting the ball with confidence. That's the biggest thing we've been kind of preaching," Galloway said postgame, elaborating on why Indiana was able to find success from deep.

Indiana's Luke Goode ((10) shoots over Penn State's Dominick Stewart (7) during the Indiana versus Penn St. mens basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025.© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images