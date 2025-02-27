How it Happened: Indiana falls 74-60 on senior night to No. 19 Maryland

In its third straight matchup against a ranked opponent, Indiana fell to the 19th-ranked Maryland Terrapins, 74-60. The Hoosiers and Terps were deadlocked after the first quarter, but the second quarter was where Teri Moren's group faltered, as Maryland took a double-digit lead at the half and never looked back. Indiana cut the Maryland lead to two in the third quarter and six in the fourth, but it was unable to fully close the gap, resulting in the loss to the Terps. The Hoosiers were led by Yarden Garzon’s 18 points, followed by Shay Ciezki, who scored 15. Maryland got a fantastic performance from Shayanne Sellers, who scored 25 to lead all scorers. Before the game, Chloe Moore-McNeil, Sydney Parrish, and Karoline Striplin were honored as Indiana’s seniors. Parrish scored 13, and Striplin put up 10 as Indiana’s other double-digit scorers, but Moore-McNeil was held to just four points on 2-of-9 shooting. The Terps outrebounded the Hoosiers 39-24 and were more physical for the majority of the ballgame, particularly on the defensive end, resulting in the just 60 points Indiana scored in tonight's matchup. This loss brings Indiana to 9-8 in Big Ten play and 17-11 overall. With that being said, here’s how it happened:

MOORE-McNEIL, PARRISH AND STRIPLIN HONORED PREGAME

As part of Senior Night festivities, Indiana's three departing seniors were honored before their final game inside Assembly Hall. Striplin was recognized first, as this is her first season in the cream and crimson after spending three seasons with Tennessee. She has played in all 27 games this season, starting in 11 of them, and has totaled 277 points so far in what has been the best offensive campaign of her career. Parrish was honored next. The former Oregon transfer is in her third season with the Hoosiers, having played in 79 games and started 72 as a key member of Indiana’s roster over the past few years. The Fishers native has totaled 914 points in her three-year career at IU, making her a member of the 1,000-point club when including her time at Oregon. She was part of the 2023 Big Ten championship team, as was Moore-McNeil, who was recognized last as the longest-tenured Hoosier of the group. This is Moore-McNeil’s fifth season with the program, and this game marked her 147th at IU—one shy of tying Grace Berger’s program record of 148. She has scored 1,093 points over those five seasons, making her the only member of this senior class to reach 1,000 career points solely at Indiana. Moore-McNeil will be remembered as a program legend, having been part of the 2020-21 Elite Eight team, the 2021-22 and 2023-24 Sweet 16 teams, and the 2023 Big Ten championship squad. All three have made significant contributions to the IU program, and Striplin, Parrish, and Moore-McNeil were emotional ahead of their final home game as Hoosiers.

UMD HOLDS 1ST HALF LEAD AFTER IU'S OFFENSE STRUGGLES EARLY

At the half, Maryland held a 30-20 lead as Indiana's offense struggled to find a rhythm early on. The Hoosiers turned the ball over eight times in the first 20 minutes and shot just 9-for-27 from the floor, finishing the half with a 33.3% field-goal percentage as shots simply weren’t falling. IU opened the game on a 6-0 run after three transition layups, but Maryland immediately responded. The Terps scored seven straight to take the lead, and the game remained close for the rest of the first quarter. It was tied at 14 after the opening period, as both teams struggled with turnovers—Indiana committed five, while Maryland had four. The Hoosiers shot 6-for-13 in the first quarter, while Maryland was worse at 6-for-18. Despite this, UMD fixed its shooting woes in the second quarter, while Indiana did not. Maryland went 8-for-14 in the period and, despite not making a 3-pointer, extended its lead. Meanwhile, the Hoosiers struggled even more than they had in the first, shooting just 3-for-14 and going 0-for-6 from beyond the arc. IU also added three more turnovers, while Maryland’s defense locked in, holding Indiana to just six points in the quarter. The Hoosiers were held scoreless for five minutes and 31 seconds late in the second quarter, allowing Maryland to go on a decisive run. Indiana led 18-16 with 6:51 remaining in the half, but by the time it scored again, UMD had built a 30-18 advantage. Indiana’s three seniors combined for just eight first-half points—Parrish and Striplin had four apiece, while Moore-McNeil was scoreless in the opening 20 minutes. This drought, coupled with key players struggling, allowed Maryland to take a 10-point lead into halftime on Indiana's Senior Night.

IU UNABLE TO COME BACK, MARYLAND PULLS AWAY IN 2ND HALF