Errors, missed opportunities cost Indiana in home opener loss to Xavier

Three errors and a handful of missed opportunities with runners in scoring position proved costly for Indiana in its home opener at Bart Kaufman Field on Wednesday afternoon.

Despite out-hitting Xavier 11-7, the Hoosiers fell 8-4, marking their second close loss of the season to the Musketeers. Indiana continued to struggle in key situations, going just 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

Head coach Jeff Mercer acknowledged his team did a lot of things well but couldn’t capitalize in crucial moments.

“We did a really good job with 80% of the game,” Mercer said. “Man, you feel like you played well, but you didn't do enough to be able to win the game.”

The Hoosiers put together another strong offensive showing, collecting double-digit hits for the fifth straight game. Redshirt sophomore outfielder Korbyn Dickerson extended his multi-hit streak to five games, while freshman first baseman Jake Hanley notched the third multi-hit game of his young career.

Dickerson and junior outfielder Devin Taylor provided a spark in the fifth inning with back-to-back home runs—the first time Indiana has accomplished the feat since last March.

However, defensive miscues loomed large. The Hoosiers committed three errors, marking their fourth multi-error game of the season and giving Xavier extra opportunities.

Mercer attributed some of the defensive struggles to early-season adjustments, noting that Indiana has had limited outdoor practice time due to cold winter weather in Bloomington.

“You have to be tough enough to get over that,” Mercer said. “You play at this level, you play at a place like [Indiana], the expectation is that you're able to get over those things and move on and take care of the ball consistently.”

On the mound, Indiana's pitching staff struck out 10 batters and allowed only four earned runs, but defensive lapses and timely Xavier hitting proved costly.