Gameday Essentials: Indiana vs No. 8 Penn State
Indiana opens up its 2020 college football season against No. 8 Penn State after what has been an offseason that saw three different schedules, a Big Ten only season, cancelled season and then finally season resumption.
Indiana is coming off of an 8-5 record and its first winning season in the Big Ten (5-4) in what seems like ages for IU fans. The Hoosiers ended up their season with a loss against Tennessee in the Gator Bowl, in a game they let slip away late.
Penn State is coming off of an 11-2 (7-2) record last season and a Cotton Bowl win against Memphis.
The kick is scheduled for 3:30 pm ET on FS1.
A Look At Penn State:
Expert Notes (PREM)
Behind Enemy Lines (PREM)
Journey Brown To Miss Opener, Potentially Entire Season (FREE)
A Look At The Matchup:
Indiana vs Penn State: Notes And Quotes (PREM)
3 Keys To An IU Win (PREM)
Tom Allen Previews Penn State (FREE)
Game Preview (FREE)
Staff Picks (FREE)
What's At Stake:
Hoosiers, Allen Ready For 'Signature Win' (FREE)
IU Looking For First Win Against Penn State Since 2013 (FREE)
