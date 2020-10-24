Indiana opens up its 2020 college football season against No. 8 Penn State after what has been an offseason that saw three different schedules, a Big Ten only season, cancelled season and then finally season resumption.

Indiana is coming off of an 8-5 record and its first winning season in the Big Ten (5-4) in what seems like ages for IU fans. The Hoosiers ended up their season with a loss against Tennessee in the Gator Bowl, in a game they let slip away late.

Penn State is coming off of an 11-2 (7-2) record last season and a Cotton Bowl win against Memphis.

The kick is scheduled for 3:30 pm ET on FS1.