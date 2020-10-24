 Gameday Essentials: Indiana vs No. 8 Penn State
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-24 09:31:23 -0500') }} football Edit

Gameday Essentials: Indiana vs No. 8 Penn State

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Indiana opens up its 2020 college football season against No. 8 Penn State after what has been an offseason that saw three different schedules, a Big Ten only season, cancelled season and then finally season resumption.

Indiana is coming off of an 8-5 record and its first winning season in the Big Ten (5-4) in what seems like ages for IU fans. The Hoosiers ended up their season with a loss against Tennessee in the Gator Bowl, in a game they let slip away late.

Penn State is coming off of an 11-2 (7-2) record last season and a Cotton Bowl win against Memphis.

The kick is scheduled for 3:30 pm ET on FS1.

A Look At Penn State:

Expert Notes (PREM)

Behind Enemy Lines (PREM)

Journey Brown To Miss Opener, Potentially Entire Season (FREE)

James Franklin Talks Roster, Preview IU (FREE)

A Look At The Matchup:

Indiana vs Penn State: Notes And Quotes (PREM)

3 Keys To An IU Win (PREM)

Tom Allen Previews Penn State (FREE)

Game Preview (FREE)

Staff Picks (FREE)

What's At Stake:

Hoosiers, Allen Ready For 'Signature Win' (FREE)

IU Looking For First Win Against Penn State Since 2013 (FREE)

