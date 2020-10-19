TheHoosier - Indiana vs Penn State: Notes and Quotes

Indiana head football coach Tom Allen has heard and seen it all when it comes to Penn State and his program's lack of success against the Nittany Lions.

He is aware of the fact that Penn State has won 21 of 22 meetings, including the last six games in the series.

A season ago, Indiana standout wide receiver Whop Philyor was knocked out of the game on a helmet-to-helmet collision, as Penn State picked up a 34-27 win at Beaver Stadium with running back Journey Brown rushing for 100 yards and a score, while quarterback Sean Clifford threw for 179 yards and a touchdown and added 55 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Allen replayed the game last year this Monday, Oct. 19, when he met with the media, stating that Indiana could not get a stop when they needed one late in the game and that Penn State's offensive line wore the Hoosiers down.

"Our guys have to meet that challenge head on. We talk about it all the time in our program that big men lead the way, both on offense and defense lines and that is where the game is won. They took the game over in the fourth quarter last year. That was a tough way, we said we needed one more stop and we couldn’t get it. They controlled the line of scrimmage last year. We have got to stop the run game and do a good job of limiting the passing game," Allen said.

And while, Penn State has dominated the series, the Indiana has lost by just 12 points combined the last two seasons.

Penn State will look to build early season momentum with a win over the Hoosiers, while Allen’s club will certainly have an upset on their mind after falling short by just 12 points combined the past two seasons. Furthermore, Indiana's only win in the series came in Bloomington in 2002, when Larry Johnson rushed for 327 yards and four touchdowns.

Allen told the media this week that he has the utmost respect for the job Penn State coach James Franklin has done during his tenure in Happy Valley.

"I have so much respect for Coach Franklin and what he’s built there. So much talent and depth up front, impressed with their offensive and defensive lines. They have so much speed on both sides of the football. Tremendously well coached. Have a ton of respect for the program they run and how hard their kids play and compete," Allen said. "Real excited about the opportunity to begin Big Ten play at home. I'm excited. I know our guys have worked hard, are hungry and have worked hard. It's been a long wait. They're going to play really hard, we're going to play really hard and we are going to see who is the best football team on Saturday."