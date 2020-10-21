TheHoosier - Hoosiers, Allen ready to pick up a 'signature win'

A season ago, the Indiana football team found itself doing something it hadn’t done in 25 years – playing in a bowl game in January.

What would ensue would be a loss to Tennessee in the Gator Bowl to wrap up an 8-5 season that featured plenty of promise and heightened expectations heading into the 2020 season.

And, as great as it was, Indiana’s coaches are not living in the past. Instead, they have made it very clear that it is time for the program to take another step, and that begins on Saturday when 8th ranked Penn State invades Memorial Stadium at 3:30 p.m. in the season opener.

For head coach Tom Allen, Saturday is an opportunity to get a signature win against one of the elite programs in the Big Ten. He is 0-3 against Penn State, and a season ago, the Hoosiers fell to the likes of Penn State, Michigan and Ohio State. Indiana has not beaten Penn State since 2013 and the Hoosiers have not knocked off a top 10 opponent since Oct. 10, 1987, when they went into Columbus and upended ninth ranked Ohio State 31-10.

Allen is quite aware of those statistics. After all, it was Allen who wrote the numbers 50, 26, and 10 on a board when he was first hired and asked his team what the figures meant.

“It’s been 50 years since we won the Big Ten, 26 years since we’ve won a bowl game, and 10 years since we had a winning season. We’re going to accomplish all three of these. If you don’t think we’ll accomplish these, you can leave,” Allen said at the time.