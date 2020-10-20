 Three and Out: Keys to an IU victory vs Penn State
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-20 14:42:06 -0500') }} football Edit

Three and Out: Keys to an IU victory vs Penn State

Paul Gable • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
@PaulEGable

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

The long wait is finally over the Indiana Hoosiers, as they will kick the 2020 season off Saturday at 3:30 p.m. inside Memorial Stadium against Penn State.
The Nittany Lions enter ranked 8th in the AP Top 25, and, while they will be without running back Journey Brown, who rushed for 100 yards last year against Indiana, they do have some crucial pieces back.

What will it take for Indiana to pick up a signature win against Penn State and open 1-0 on the season?

We take a look.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}