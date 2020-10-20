The long wait is finally over the Indiana Hoosiers, as they will kick the 2020 season off Saturday at 3:30 p.m. inside Memorial Stadium against Penn State.

The Nittany Lions enter ranked 8th in the AP Top 25, and, while they will be without running back Journey Brown, who rushed for 100 yards last year against Indiana, they do have some crucial pieces back.

What will it take for Indiana to pick up a signature win against Penn State and open 1-0 on the season?

We take a look.