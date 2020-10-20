Three and Out: Keys to an IU victory vs Penn State
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
The long wait is finally over the Indiana Hoosiers, as they will kick the 2020 season off Saturday at 3:30 p.m. inside Memorial Stadium against Penn State.
The Nittany Lions enter ranked 8th in the AP Top 25, and, while they will be without running back Journey Brown, who rushed for 100 yards last year against Indiana, they do have some crucial pieces back.
What will it take for Indiana to pick up a signature win against Penn State and open 1-0 on the season?
We take a look.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news