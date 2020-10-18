It has been seven years - long years - since Indiana has taken down Penn State. In 2013, the Hoosiers entered a Big Ten opening matchup against the Nittany Lions with an 0-16 all-time record against the conference foe. It was a game that wasn't supposed to end the way that it did for IU.

The Hoosiers were looking to turn the corner with their football program with players like Nate Sudfeld, Tevin Coleman and Cody Latimer and Shane Wynn. Kevin Wilson was the head coach for Indiana and was ready for a breakthrough.

Up 13-7 at the half, IU quickly squandered the lead early in the third quarter as Christian Hackenberg and Allen Robinson connected on a 26-yard touchdown pass for Penn State to take a 14-13 lead.

Indiana responded with a 44-yard touchdown from Tevin Coleman who finished with 20 carries for 92 yards. He also added seven receptions for 55 yards.

Following a big fourth down stop for Indiana, the Hoosiers took control and never looked back as wideout Kofi Hughes and backup QB Tre Roberson both added touchdowns to run away with a 44-24 victory.