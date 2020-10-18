IU looking for first win against Penn State since 2013
It has been seven years - long years - since Indiana has taken down Penn State. In 2013, the Hoosiers entered a Big Ten opening matchup against the Nittany Lions with an 0-16 all-time record against the conference foe. It was a game that wasn't supposed to end the way that it did for IU.
The Hoosiers were looking to turn the corner with their football program with players like Nate Sudfeld, Tevin Coleman and Cody Latimer and Shane Wynn. Kevin Wilson was the head coach for Indiana and was ready for a breakthrough.
Up 13-7 at the half, IU quickly squandered the lead early in the third quarter as Christian Hackenberg and Allen Robinson connected on a 26-yard touchdown pass for Penn State to take a 14-13 lead.
Indiana responded with a 44-yard touchdown from Tevin Coleman who finished with 20 carries for 92 yards. He also added seven receptions for 55 yards.
Following a big fourth down stop for Indiana, the Hoosiers took control and never looked back as wideout Kofi Hughes and backup QB Tre Roberson both added touchdowns to run away with a 44-24 victory.
Many thought that was the turning point for Indiana, including Kevin Wilson.
“We have to win games like this,” Wilson said following the game. “We are trying to build a program that is competitive in this league. Penn State is one of the dominant programs in the Big Ten and they are one of the standards you want to set your team to, so it was nice to go toe-to-toe with them today and come away with the win.”
Despite that big win, IU would win just three Big Ten games, finishing with a 5-7 record, failing to reach a bowl game.
Now, Indiana once again has Penn State as its Big Ten opener and enter the 2020 season coming off of its best season since 1993. While these are much different teams than in 2013 and no fans will be in attendance, it's still a chance for Tom Allen and Indiana to make noise nationally and turn another corner.
"We are going to have to go all out against a Top-10 team in the country," Allen said. "We have to realize what we are up against and how well we have to play to defeat a team of that caliber."
