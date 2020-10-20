TheHoosier - Penn State running back Journey Brown will not suit up against Hoosiers

According to several published media reports, Penn State running back Journey Brown will miss Saturday's game against Penn State and could miss the entire season due to a medical condition discovered during the offseason.

Penn State officials confirmed the news in a statement, saying the redshirt junior is receiving treatment for an undisclosed condition.

"Journey Brown is being treated for a medical condition discovered during the offseason and will potentially miss the 2020 football season,'' the statement reads.

A season ago, Brown started 10 games for the Nittany Lions, rushing for 890 yards and 12 touchdowns on just 129 carries. He rushed for 202 yards in the Cotton Bowl victory over Memphis.

Against the Hoosiers last year, Brown rushed for 100 yards and one touchdown.

Indiana coach Tom Allen told the media Monday that he had not heard an update on Brown's status, but the Hoosiers would still see talent regardless of whether Brown played or not.

"He is a tremendously talented player but they have a stable full of running backs that are extremely talented,” Allen said. “That is the first I have heard of that, but we would not dwell on that. Bottom line is that they are a great football team.

“Their offensive line makes them go, they have an excellent quarterback, a very talented receiver corps and arguably one of the best tight ends in in the country, definitely one of the best. I have tremendous respect for their personnel. They have recruited at an extremely high level with that position, so if he is not there, you will have somebody else that is extremely talented, a future NFL running back, taking snaps.”