TheHoosier - Staff Picks: Indiana vs No. 8 Penn State

Staff Picks: Indiana vs No. 8 Penn State
Indiana plays host to No. 8 Penn State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is at 3:30 pm on FS1.
This is the season opener for both Big Ten teams and part of week one for the entire Big Ten conference.
Indiana has not won against Penn State since 2013, which happens to be its only win in the all-time series.
Here are our staff picks:
Jim Coyle:
All things come in due time, even Indiana football time, and I truly believe Indiana's time has come. I think the Hoosiers have the talent, the belief in themselves and are ready to step onto the B1G stage.
Prediction: IU 42, PSU 34
Alec Lasley:
The loss of Journey Brown is going to be big for Penn State in this game. Indiana has been talking about these kind of ‘program-changing’ wins for a few years now and at some point, those wins need to happen. It’s week one in a year that has had so many unusual situations. Because of that and IU’s chemistry, the Hoosiers take control late in what will be a close game throughout.
Prediction: Indiana 31, Penn State 23
Paul Gable:
There's an old saying, "If not us, then who? If not now, then when?"
That can be applied to the Indiana Hoosiers, who for years have played hard for a half or three quarters and come up just short, but were proud to be in a game. Those days are over and Tom Allen and this team will take the next step and will earn their first win over a Top 10 program in quite some time Saturday.
The leg of kicker Charles Campbell will lift the Hoosiers to a victory.
Prediction: Indiana 41, Penn State 38
Jordan Gould:
I believe Indiana will beat a ranked opponent this season, but it won’t be Penn State. Indiana will hang in with Penn State all the way to the end, but the Nittany Lions will find a way to win this game. The Hoosiers have to find a way to slow down the run offense of the Nittany Lions if they want to pull off the upset.
Prediction: Penn State 30, Indiana 28
Guest Pickers:
Verdell Jones:
Because coach Allen has established a different kind of expectation for IU football and I believe his guys have adopted the mindset, Hoosiers take home the win.
Prediction: Indiana 31, Penn State 28
Dustin Dopirak
PSU expects to win the these games and this year will be no different. Maybe next time for Indiana. Penn State by 10-14.
Prediction: Penn State 34, Indiana 24.
Chronic Hoosier
I like IU in a game where turnovers flip the momentum multiple times throughout the game & special teams seal the deal for the Hoosiers in the end.
Prediction: Indiana 31, Penn State 28
----
