Indiana moves on to its week four matchup against Cincinnati on Saturday. It will be IU’s first road game of the season as non-conference play wraps up.

Indiana is coming off of a 33-30 win in its week three matchup against Western Kentucky. It took a late drive to tie it and then a field goal by Charles Campbell in overtime to win it. IU sits at 3-0.

Cincinnati is coming off of a 38-17 win in week three against Miami (OH). The Bearcats are 2-1 thus far in 2022, with their lone loss coming in the season opener to No. 19 Arkansas.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 pm ET on ESPN2 on Saturday afternoon.