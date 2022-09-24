Gameday Essentials: Indiana vs Cincinnati
Indiana moves on to its week four matchup against Cincinnati on Saturday. It will be IU’s first road game of the season as non-conference play wraps up.
Indiana is coming off of a 33-30 win in its week three matchup against Western Kentucky. It took a late drive to tie it and then a field goal by Charles Campbell in overtime to win it. IU sits at 3-0.
Cincinnati is coming off of a 38-17 win in week three against Miami (OH). The Bearcats are 2-1 thus far in 2022, with their lone loss coming in the season opener to No. 19 Arkansas.
Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 pm ET on ESPN2 on Saturday afternoon.
A Look At Cincinnati
Early Look: Getting to know Cincinnati (PREM)
Behind Enemy Lines: Cincinnati (PREM)
Opposing View: Luke Fickell discusses matchup with Indiana (FREE)
A Look At The Matchup
Coach Q&A: Chad Wilt and Walt Bell recap WKU, look ahead to Cincinnati (FREE)
3 keys to an Indiana win over Cincinnati (PREM)
Coach Q&A: Tom Allen previews Cincinnati (FREE)
Staff Picks: Indiana vs Cincinnati (FREE)
Game Preview: Indiana vs. Cincinnati - storylines, key players, how to watch (FREE)
Other Storylines
Indiana's offense sharing the wealth as it searches for the next gear (FREE)
Indiana looks to bolster rushing attack with 'two-headed monster' approach (FREE)
This Week in Indiana Football - S2E5 (FREE)
