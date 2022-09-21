On Indiana's offense in general: "There's not a giant sample size... what Walt Bell has done at other places whether it's at UMass or the first three games looking at them.... but you know this. They are going to spread the ball around. If you remember playing the UCF's of the world, that's very similar to what they're doing and if you remember, if you didn't pay attention to the run, that's where the killed ya. Everyone is going to remember the shots down the field but their ability to have balance is what made them so good and that's the type of vision I see from Indiana."

On Indiana's wide receivers: "They do create some more space with some of their splits... I think the nickels will have a greater challenge (for us) on their hands because of (DJ) Matthews but how they use him and the space they create and that's a challenge for us."

On the rematch from last year: "For a big ten school like an Indiana to come to our place, it's not always normal to do these kinda deals ... this is a team that kinda helped us get on track for where we were last year. When you beat someone at their place (like we did last year), they have this circled so I don't know if some of our guys have the magnitude."