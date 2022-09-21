The Hoosiers have found a way to win all three games on the young season, coming from behind after trailing at half in all three contests.

Their performances in a word could be described as inconsistent. There are some areas that have been reliable, Connor Bazelak has performed steadily, the running game is starting to come together.

But, a lack of communication and inconsistent tackling efforts on defense have Tom Allen and leaders on campus aware of Indiana's downfalls. Leading to some weariness about their upcoming schedule.

Before the trials and tribulations of a Big Ten schedule fully set in, the Hoosiers have to head east for a clash with the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Queen City.

Here are three keys to Indiana leaving southwest Ohio 4-0.