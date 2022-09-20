Indiana's rushing attack has struggled through three weeks and that has caused what should be a two-dimensional offense to become very one-dimensional. It's clear and evident to the coaches, and it's something that needs a spark in order to produce consistent offensive drives against the likes of Cincinnati and the remaining Big Ten schedule.

The Indiana running back room largely consists of transfer backs Shaun Shivers and Josh Henderson -- but before last week's matchup with Western Kentucky, it was very much a one-man show in the backfield.

Entering last week, Shivers had 35 carries while Henderson had just 13. But, that wasn't a direct result of production. Both backs averaged over 5.0 yards per carry through two games, but it was Shivers who was seeing the majority of the touches.

After its win over Illinois where the team rushed for just 32 yards on 1.2 yards per rush, it exploded against Idaho, going for 239 yards on 6.6 yards per carry. Then, to follow it up against Western Kentucky, Indiana struggled a bit carrying the ball for 120 yards on just 3.4 yards per carry.

The inconsistent rushing attack is evident to head coach Tom Allen and he knows in order to compete in the Big Ten, having a consistent rushing attack is a key.

"Yeah, we rushed for 120 yards, so would like to get a little bit more than that. 150 would be a good place to be," Allen said after IU's win over Western Kentucky. "I would say there's no doubt, you kind of mix things up to kind of take some pressure off there with that, without a doubt, but to me it's just whatever they're giving us, we want to try and take it.

"We were moving the ball down the field, I'm not going to get caught up in what kind of yardage it is, what area it comes from. We definitely need to run the football. I get that. We did have some good runs, but they were doing some things at times, and we've got to have some good answers for that."