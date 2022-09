Indiana heads into its toughest non-conference matchup as it travels on the road to visit Cincinnati.

After not playing since 2000, this will now be back-to-back meetings in consecutive years. The Hoosiers look to avenge a tough loss at home last year to the Bearcats.

Indiana is undefeated on the season at 3-0.

Cincinnati enters the matchup 2-1 after a season-opening loss to No. 19 Arkansas on the road.

Here is an early look at what you need to know about the Cincinnati Bearcats football program.