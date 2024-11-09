Advertisement
Published Nov 9, 2024
Game Day Essentials: Indiana vs. Michigan
Zach Browning  •  TheHoosier
Senior Writer
LOOKING AT MICHIGAN

- Game Week Q&A: Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore

- Early Look: Getting to know Michigan

HEAR FROM CIGNETTI & PLAYERS

- Game Week Q&A: Curt Cignetti speaks ahead of Indiana versus Michigan

- Game Week Q&A: Offensive lineman Carter Smith, defensive lineman CJ West

STORYLINES TO WATCH

- Game Preview: Indiana vs Michigan - storylines, how to watch

- Keys to the Game: How Indiana can improve to 10-0 against Michigan

- TheHoosierPodcast: Discussing the latest on Indiana basketball and football

- Indiana ranked No. 8 in first College Football Playoff rankings

- Mikail Kamara named national defensive player of the week 2 times

RECRUITING

- Visit Primer: Indiana football preparing for massive recruiting weekend

STAFF PREDICTIONS

- Staff Picks: Indiana vs. Michigan

–––––

