Indiana ranked No. 9 seed in first College Football Playoff rankings

Indiana Men's Basketball Q&A: Head Coach Mike Woodson
Indiana men's basketball head coach Mike Woodson spoke with the media on Monday.
Final Thoughts: Indiana versus Michigan State
Final thoughts from Indiana's win over Michigan State.
Ferrell, Kamara Lead Defensive Charge in Indiana's Rout of Michigan State
After a rough go of things in the first quarter, Indiana picked it up defensively en route to 47-10 rout of Michigan St.
Indiana overcomes slow start, rolls past Michigan State 47-10
After falling behind early to Michigan State, Indiana responded with three of its most dominant quarters of the year.
Kurtis Rourke's 'execution, zip, accuracy' on display in IU's win over MSU
After missing a game and a half, Kurtis Rourke was magnificent in his return, leading IU to a win at MSU and a 9-0 start
On Tuesday night, the College Football Playoff Committee released their first rendition of the 2024 College Football Playoff rankings.
Indiana (9-0, 6-0 in Big Ten play) was ranked the No. 9 seed in the first College Football Playoff rankings released on Tuesday. The No. 9 seed would pit the Hoosiers up against the No. 8 seed, the Tennessee Volunteers, in Knoxville, TN.
If the Hoosiers were to win, Indiana's second round matchup would be the No. 1 seed Oregon Ducks.
Technically, Indiana is the No. 8 ranked team in the country, according to the rankings. However, BYU is the projected winner of the Big 12, and despite being ranked the No. 9 team by the rankings, BYU is ranked as the No. 4 seed -- effectively pushing Indiana from the No. 8 ranking to the No. 9 seed in the bracket.
The Hoosiers are back at home this upcoming Saturday to play host to Michigan at 3:30p.m. ET on CBS.
The full bracket can be seen below.
