Published Nov 5, 2024
Indiana ranked No. 9 seed in first College Football Playoff rankings
circle avatar
Zach Browning  •  TheHoosier
Senior Writer
Twitter
@ZachBrowning17
On Tuesday night, the College Football Playoff Committee released their first rendition of the 2024 College Football Playoff rankings.

Indiana (9-0, 6-0 in Big Ten play) was ranked the No. 9 seed in the first College Football Playoff rankings released on Tuesday. The No. 9 seed would pit the Hoosiers up against the No. 8 seed, the Tennessee Volunteers, in Knoxville, TN.

If the Hoosiers were to win, Indiana's second round matchup would be the No. 1 seed Oregon Ducks.

Technically, Indiana is the No. 8 ranked team in the country, according to the rankings. However, BYU is the projected winner of the Big 12, and despite being ranked the No. 9 team by the rankings, BYU is ranked as the No. 4 seed -- effectively pushing Indiana from the No. 8 ranking to the No. 9 seed in the bracket.

The Hoosiers are back at home this upcoming Saturday to play host to Michigan at 3:30p.m. ET on CBS.

The full bracket can be seen below.

