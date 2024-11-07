Keys to the Game: How Indiana can improve to 10-0 against Michigan

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

So far this season Indiana has been a train rolling toward the College Football Playoff, but this Saturday could bring its toughest test yet. The 9-0 Hoosiers face off against the defending national champion Michigan and, despite the Wolverines currently sitting at 5-4. many believe that this could be the game that finally trips up Curt Cignetti's squad. Michigan hasn't been great at times, but that block M is that block M, meaning that the CFP committee might recognize this as a marquee win even if this year's team hasn't been up to standard this season. Given this, here are three keys to the game that should allow Indiana to defeat Michigan, stay undefeated and continue in the thick of the College Football Playoff race.

GET OUT IN FRONT EARLY

Nov 2, 2024; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Myles Price (4) runs away from Michigan State Spartans defensive back Nikai Martinez (1) during the second quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images

It took until last week at Michigan State for Indiana to trail in a game, going down 10-0 in he first quarter before scoring 47 unanswered to dismantle the Spartans 47-10. While going down 10-0 worked out in the Hoosiers' favor last week, IU can't expect that to happen again, meaning that it should revert back to its old ways, getting ahead early. Michigan is a tougher test compared to MSU and, while the game is at home, the Wolverines posses a stronger defense, one that would be less likely to give up 47 straight points. IU has a shot to put away the Wolverines early here, so I'd say it should go ahead and take it, especially if the running game can get going. Michigan's rush defense is stronger than its pass defense but, if Indiana's backs can get going early, the Wolverine front seven won't stand a chance. Justice Ellison has started coming into his own, while Ty Son Lawton has continued to be great, with even receivers Myles Price and Omar Cooper Jr. impacting the running game last week at MSU. While getting ahead early doesn't necessarily mean the running game has to be the focal point, it should be the easiest way for IU to get an early lead. After scoring 47 points straight last week, look for IU to continue that momentum, as getting ahead early will make this game nearly unwinnable for Michigan, making it one of the keys to this game.

EXPOSE MICHIGAN'S PASS DEFENSE

Indiana's Kurtis Rourke throws a pass during the third quarter in the game against Michigan State on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Like I mentioned, the Michigan rush defense is the strength of the UM defensive unit, meaning that the IU passing game can expose this weakness. While I said that the rushing game could be a huge part of getting ahead early, the passing game may be even more important for the game as a whole, as Kurtis Rourke and company have a real shot to make this subpar Michigan secondary look weak. After firing on all cylinders in his first game back from his thumb injury, he should do more of the same in this one, as the Wolverine pass defense is currently ranked 78th in the country in pass yards allowed per game, as well as pass completion percentage allowed. This is much worse than IU's pass offense's metrics, as the Hoosiers rank 25th in pass yards per game, though ranking in the top 10 in completion percentage and yards per pass. To add on, last week, against Oregon's Dillion Gabriel, Michigan allowed 294 passing yards on 22-for-34 passing from Gabriel. This is particularly interesting as Rourke is widely considered with Gabriel as the top quarterbacks in the Big Ten, meaning Rourke could have a similar game. This all points to IU needing to expose this weakness as, while the Michigan rush defense is ranked in the top 25 for run defenses, the passing defense is a part of the game where IU has a massive advantage, making this a very important key to this game.

FORCE DAVIS WARREN TO MAKE PLAYS

Michigan quarterback Davis Warren (16) makes a pass against Oregon during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images