Early Look: Getting to know Michigan

The next test for Indiana takes place back at home inside of Memorial Stadium against Michigan (5-4 overall, 3-3 in Big Ten play). The Wolverines enter the Saturday afternoon affair fresh off a 38-17 loss at home to No. 1 Oregon this past weekend.

- Quarterback Davis Warren: Michigan has gone through its fair share of signal callers this season. After starting out the season as the backup, getting his shot a few weeks into the season before being benched, it looks like Davis Warren has finally settled in as the Wolverines' starting quarterback. Warren has completed 64.9% of his passes this season, and he's averaging 146.4 passing yards per game. He's thrown for five passing touchdowns and six interceptions this season. In Michigan's most recent loss to Oregon, Warren went 13-for-23 for 165 yards and two passing scores.

- Quarterback/Running Back Alex Orgi: At one point this season, Alex Orgi was Michigan's starting quarterback. However, after some early season struggles, the Wolverines turned elsewhere. Too talented to simply ride the bench, Michigan has delpoyed Orgi as essentially another running back. Orgi has 47 carries on the season for a total of 227 rushing yards and a rushing score. In the Wolverines' loss to the Ducks, Orgi threw just one pass, while running the ball six times for 39 yards.

- Running Backs Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards: Michigan entered the season thinking that Donovan Edwards would be the team's workhorse tailback this season. However, it's been Kalel Mullings that's spearheaded the rushing attack this season in Ann Arbor. Mullings has 131 carries for 710 yards (5.4 yards per carry) and seven rushing touchdowns this season. Meanwhile, Edwards has 99 carries for 467 yards (4.7 yards per carry) and three rushing scores. Despite Mullings' season-long superiority on the ground, it was Edwards that out-gained Mullings in Michigan's loss to Oregon. Edwards ran the ball 10 times for 52 yards, while Mullings ran it eight times for just 16 yards against the Ducks

- Tight End Colston Loveland: Come the summer, Colston Loveland may be the first tight end take at the 2025 NFL Draft. Loveland has had another tremendous season with the Wolverines this year, collecting 49 receptions for 523 yards and four touchdowns this season. Loveland had one of his bigger days last Saturday against Oregon, going for seven catches and 112 receiving yards.

- Defensive End Josaiah Stewart: Heading into the season, it was Mason Graham garnering a bulk of the spotlight along Michigan's defensive front. However, this season, Josaiah Stewart has been more productive. With that being said, Graham will still be a top-10 pick in next year's NFL Draft. Stewart has 11 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks, both of which are team-highs this season. He ranks inside the top three in the Big Ten in both of those categories. Stewart also has two forced fumbles this season.

- Defensive Back Will Johnson: Will Johnson is one of the best, if not the best, defensive backs in the country. Johnson may have his named called at the NFL Draft next year as high as the top three. His numbers don't jump off the page. Johnson has 14 tackles, 1.0 tackles for loss, two interceptions and three pass breakups. The reason for the numbers not necessarily matching the hype is because teams simply don't throw to his side of the field. Johnson has the ability to take anyone he's matched up against out of the game.