Game Week Q&A: Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore

Ferrell, Kamara Lead Defensive Charge in Indiana's Rout of Michigan State
After a rough go of things in the first quarter, Indiana picked it up defensively en route to 47-10 rout of Michigan St.
Indiana overcomes slow start, rolls past Michigan State 47-10
After falling behind early to Michigan State, Indiana responded with three of its most dominant quarters of the year.
Kurtis Rourke's 'execution, zip, accuracy' on display in IU's win over MSU
After missing a game and a half, Kurtis Rourke was magnificent in his return, leading IU to a win at MSU and a 9-0 start
Postgame Q&A: Cignetti, Smith, players talk Indiana's win over MSU
Indiana football head coach Curt Cignetti, quarterback Kurtis Rourke, wide receiver Elijah Sarratt, defensive linemen
How it Happened: No. 13 Indiana dominates Michigan State, improves to 9-0
After a slow start, the Hoosiers blew out the Spartans on Saturday in East Lansing, 47-10.
Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore spoke with the media on Monday ahead of Michigan's weekend visit to Bloomington to take on No. 8 Indiana.
Below is his full Q&A.
