Mikail Kamara named national defensive player of the week 2 times

Indiana defensive end Mikail Kamara dominated in Indiana's road win in East Lansing over Michigan State, resulting in a national honor for the first-year Hoosier. Kamara was named the Maxwell Football Club and Walter Camp Football Foundation's National Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday, following his 2.5 sack and 4.5 tackle for loss -- which is tied for second on the single-game leaderboard in the FBS this season -- performance on Saturday against the Spartans. Despite the double national recognition Kamara received this week, he didn't win Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.

Nov 2, 2024; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) gets sacked by Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Mikail Kamara (6) during the second quarter at Spartan Stadium. (Photo by © Dale Young-Imagn Images)