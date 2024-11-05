Mikail Kamara named national defensive player of the week 2 times

Advertisement

in other news

Ferrell, Kamara Lead Defensive Charge in Indiana's Rout of Michigan State

Ferrell, Kamara Lead Defensive Charge in Indiana's Rout of Michigan State

After a rough go of things in the first quarter, Indiana picked it up defensively en route to 47-10 rout of Michigan St.

 • Josh Pos
Indiana overcomes slow start, rolls past Michigan State 47-10

Indiana overcomes slow start, rolls past Michigan State 47-10

After falling behind early to Michigan State, Indiana responded with three of its most dominant quarters of the year.

 • Zach Browning
Kurtis Rourke's 'execution, zip, accuracy' on display in IU's win over MSU

Kurtis Rourke's 'execution, zip, accuracy' on display in IU's win over MSU

After missing a game and a half, Kurtis Rourke was magnificent in his return, leading IU to a win at MSU and a 9-0 start

 • Colin McMahon
Postgame Q&A: Cignetti, Smith, players talk Indiana's win over MSU

Postgame Q&A: Cignetti, Smith, players talk Indiana's win over MSU

Indiana football head coach Curt Cignetti, quarterback Kurtis Rourke, wide receiver Elijah Sarratt, defensive linemen

 • Zach Browning
How it Happened: No. 13 Indiana dominates Michigan State, improves to 9-0

How it Happened: No. 13 Indiana dominates Michigan State, improves to 9-0

After a slow start, the Hoosiers blew out the Spartans on Saturday in East Lansing, 47-10.

 • Zach Browning

in other news

Ferrell, Kamara Lead Defensive Charge in Indiana's Rout of Michigan State

Ferrell, Kamara Lead Defensive Charge in Indiana's Rout of Michigan State

After a rough go of things in the first quarter, Indiana picked it up defensively en route to 47-10 rout of Michigan St.

 • Josh Pos
Indiana overcomes slow start, rolls past Michigan State 47-10

Indiana overcomes slow start, rolls past Michigan State 47-10

After falling behind early to Michigan State, Indiana responded with three of its most dominant quarters of the year.

 • Zach Browning
Kurtis Rourke's 'execution, zip, accuracy' on display in IU's win over MSU

Kurtis Rourke's 'execution, zip, accuracy' on display in IU's win over MSU

After missing a game and a half, Kurtis Rourke was magnificent in his return, leading IU to a win at MSU and a 9-0 start

 • Colin McMahon
Advertisement
Published Nov 5, 2024
Mikail Kamara named national defensive player of the week 2 times
circle avatar
Zach Browning  •  TheHoosier
Senior Writer
Twitter
@ZachBrowning17
Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

Subscribe to TheHoosier.com to stay up to date on the latest Indiana Athletics news and headlines.

Indiana defensive end Mikail Kamara dominated in Indiana's road win in East Lansing over Michigan State, resulting in a national honor for the first-year Hoosier.

Kamara was named the Maxwell Football Club and Walter Camp Football Foundation's National Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday, following his 2.5 sack and 4.5 tackle for loss -- which is tied for second on the single-game leaderboard in the FBS this season -- performance on Saturday against the Spartans.

Despite the double national recognition Kamara received this week, he didn't win Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.

On Saturday, Kamara was a key contributor for an Indiana defense that held Michigan State to a record-breaking minus-36 yards rushing.

Throughout the season, Kamara has been dominant for the Hoosiers. He has the 13th-best Pro Football Focus passing grade in the entire country, among players with 100 or more pass rush snaps.

According to PFF, Kamara had 49 total pressures on the season -- which leads all FBS defenders. He's also added 9.5 sacks, which ranks sixth on Indiana's all-time single-season list, 14.5 tackles for loss, which leads the Big Ten, two forced fumbles and two fumbles recoveries.

This is now the second consecutive week a Hoosiers as garnered national defensive player of the week honors after defensive back D'Angelo Ponds earned the award last week.

Ponds and now Kamara join linebacker Micah McFadden as the only Indiana defenders to be tabbed as the national defensive player of the week in program history.

–––––

Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!

– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!

– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content

– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board

Advertisement
Indiana
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement