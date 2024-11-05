Mikail Kamara named national defensive player of the week 2 times

in other news
Ferrell, Kamara Lead Defensive Charge in Indiana's Rout of Michigan State
After a rough go of things in the first quarter, Indiana picked it up defensively en route to 47-10 rout of Michigan St.
Indiana overcomes slow start, rolls past Michigan State 47-10
After falling behind early to Michigan State, Indiana responded with three of its most dominant quarters of the year.
Kurtis Rourke's 'execution, zip, accuracy' on display in IU's win over MSU
After missing a game and a half, Kurtis Rourke was magnificent in his return, leading IU to a win at MSU and a 9-0 start
Postgame Q&A: Cignetti, Smith, players talk Indiana's win over MSU
Indiana football head coach Curt Cignetti, quarterback Kurtis Rourke, wide receiver Elijah Sarratt, defensive linemen
How it Happened: No. 13 Indiana dominates Michigan State, improves to 9-0
After a slow start, the Hoosiers blew out the Spartans on Saturday in East Lansing, 47-10.
Indiana defensive end Mikail Kamara dominated in Indiana's road win in East Lansing over Michigan State, resulting in a national honor for the first-year Hoosier.
Kamara was named the Maxwell Football Club and Walter Camp Football Foundation's National Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday, following his 2.5 sack and 4.5 tackle for loss -- which is tied for second on the single-game leaderboard in the FBS this season -- performance on Saturday against the Spartans.
Despite the double national recognition Kamara received this week, he didn't win Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.
On Saturday, Kamara was a key contributor for an Indiana defense that held Michigan State to a record-breaking minus-36 yards rushing.
Throughout the season, Kamara has been dominant for the Hoosiers. He has the 13th-best Pro Football Focus passing grade in the entire country, among players with 100 or more pass rush snaps.
According to PFF, Kamara had 49 total pressures on the season -- which leads all FBS defenders. He's also added 9.5 sacks, which ranks sixth on Indiana's all-time single-season list, 14.5 tackles for loss, which leads the Big Ten, two forced fumbles and two fumbles recoveries.
This is now the second consecutive week a Hoosiers as garnered national defensive player of the week honors after defensive back D'Angelo Ponds earned the award last week.
Ponds and now Kamara join linebacker Micah McFadden as the only Indiana defenders to be tabbed as the national defensive player of the week in program history.
