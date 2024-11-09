Visit Primer: Indiana football preparing for massive recruiting weekend

Mackenzie Mgbako has career-high 31 points en route to opening night victory.
It's just one game into the season, but the Hoosiers are still searching for their offensive identity.
SIUE men's basketball head coach Brian Barone and forward Kyle Thomas spoke with the media on Wednesday.
Indiana men's basketball head coach Mike Woodson, guard Trey Galloway and forward Mackenzie Mgbako spoke with the media.
Indiana got the win in its regular season opener, defeating SIU Edwardsville 80-61 at home at Assembly Hall
Mackenzie Mgbako has career-high 31 points en route to opening night victory.
It's just one game into the season, but the Hoosiers are still searching for their offensive identity.
SIUE men's basketball head coach Brian Barone and forward Kyle Thomas spoke with the media on Wednesday.