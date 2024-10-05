Advertisement

Published Oct 5, 2024
Game Day Essentials: Indiana at Northwestern
Zach Browning  •  TheHoosier
Senior Writer
Indiana hits the road for the second time this season, with Evanston the site of the week six matchup between the Hoosiers and the Wildcats.

Below is everything you need to get ready for the 3:30pm ET kickoff between Indiana and Northwestern on Big Ten Network.

LOOKING AT NORTHWESTERN

- Early Look: Getting to know Northwestern

- Game Week Q&A: Northwestern head coach David Braun talks clash with Indiana

- Behind Enemy Lines: Indiana at Northwestern

HEAR FROM CIGNETTI AND PLAYERS

Game Week Q&A: Cignetti speaks ahead of IU's road trip to Northwestern

- Game Week Q&A: Tight end Zach Horton, linebacker Aiden Fisher

STORYLINES

- Game Preview: Indiana vs Northwestern - storylines, how to watch

- Keys to the game: How Indiana can walk away from Northwestern bowl eligible

- TheHoosierPodcast: Recapping IU's win vs. Maryland, previewing Northwestern

- Tight end Zach Horton essential to Indiana's B1G-leading rushing attack

- Tuesdays with Gorney: Curt Cignetti is doing the impossible at Indiana

- Indiana wide receiver Donaven McCulley to enter the transfer portal

STAFF PREDICTIONS

- Staff Picks: Indiana at Northwestern

–––––

