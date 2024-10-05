Game Day Essentials: Indiana at Northwestern

in other news
B1G Basketball Media Day Q&A: Trey Galloway and Myles Rice
Indiana basketball guards Trey Galloway and Myles Rice spoke with the media on Thursday at Big Ten Basketball Media Day.
B1G Basketball Media Day Q&A: Indiana head coach Mike Woodson
Indiana basketball head coach Mike Woodson spoke with the media on Thursday, as part of a panel of B1G head coaches.
Keys to the game: How Indiana can walk away from Northwestern bowl eligible
IU has a chance to improve to 6-0 and become bowl eligible on Saturday, here's three keys to make sure that happens.
TheHoosierPodcast: Recapping IU's win vs. Maryland, previewing Northwestern
The guys discuss Indiana's win over Maryland and preview the weekend ahead vs. Northwestern.
Indiana Sports Beat 10/3/2024
Live from Big 10 Basketball Media Days. Featuring Bob Kravitz, Chris Denari, and Shannon Griffith.
Indiana hits the road for the second time this season, with Evanston the site of the week six matchup between the Hoosiers and the Wildcats.
Below is everything you need to get ready for the 3:30pm ET kickoff between Indiana and Northwestern on Big Ten Network.
LOOKING AT NORTHWESTERN
- Early Look: Getting to know Northwestern
- Game Week Q&A: Northwestern head coach David Braun talks clash with Indiana
HEAR FROM CIGNETTI AND PLAYERS
Game Week Q&A: Cignetti speaks ahead of IU's road trip to Northwestern
- Game Week Q&A: Tight end Zach Horton, linebacker Aiden Fisher
STORYLINES
- Game Preview: Indiana vs Northwestern - storylines, how to watch
- Keys to the game: How Indiana can walk away from Northwestern bowl eligible
- TheHoosierPodcast: Recapping IU's win vs. Maryland, previewing Northwestern
- Tight end Zach Horton essential to Indiana's B1G-leading rushing attack
- Tuesdays with Gorney: Curt Cignetti is doing the impossible at Indiana
- Indiana wide receiver Donaven McCulley to enter the transfer portal
STAFF PREDICTIONS
–––––
