Game Preview: Indiana vs Northwestern - storylines, how to watch

Indiana (5-0, 2-0 in Big Ten) looks to become the first Big Ten program to achieve bowl eligibility in the 2024 as they head to the northern suburbs of Chicago to take on Northwestern (2-2, 0-1 in Big Ten). The Hoosiers are coming off a 42-28 win over Maryland in a game where Kurtis Rourke threw an interception in the first two offensive possessions. Rourke finished with 357 yards passing, his season high en route to the victory. As the offense struggled, the defense led by Aidan Fisher had a tremendous day. The Indiana defense did not allow a single first down after the four offensive turnovers, halting the Maryland momentum. Indiana now sits at 5-0 for the first time since the 1967 season. Additionally, the Hoosiers appeared in both of the major polling this week. The AP poll had IU at 23 while the Coaches Poll put the Hoosiers at 24. It is the first time that the cream and crimson have been in the polls since the first week of the 2021 season. Northwestern was idle last week after a 24-5 defeat out west against Washington two weekends ago. Quarterback Jack Lausch had a rough day slinging the football, completing 8 of his 27 passes for 53 yards and two interceptions. Before kickoff comes Saturday, here's what you need to know regarding the Hoosiers' week six clash on the lakefront with the Wildcats.

Indiana University’s Stevie Scott III (8) scores a touchdown against Northwestern during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Jeremy Hogan/The Bloomingtonian)

LAST MATCHUP

The last time Indiana took on Northwestern, it was a Saturday night beatdown to move the Hoosiers to 7-2 in the 2019 season. Michael Penix Jr. completed 10 of his 15 for 162 yards before giving way to future Northwestern Wildcat Peyton Ramsey, who went 7-for-10 for 108 yards and a touchdown. Stevie Scott ran for 116 yards and two touchdowns as the Hoosiers walloped Northwestern 34-3 under the lights.



INJURY UPDATES

Last week's availability report was once again fairly clean for Indiana. There were no players listed as questionable. As of now, there are no new injuries known heading into Saturday. The mandated availability report is set to release two hours before kickoff on Saturday – around 1:30 p.m.

STORYLINES TO WATCH

How will Indiana's offense fare against Northwestern? Curt Cignetti said on Monday that the Northwestern defense will be the best defense that Rourke and the offense will have seen all year, which begs the question, is Northwestern's defense that good or have Indiana's opponents not as strong? The answer is both. Even in their two conference games, Indiana hasn't seen a decent defense. Northwestern brings that to the table. The Wildcats held Washington to 24 points and earned a safety a couple weeks ago. Linebacker Xander Mueller has led the way for the Wildcats with 28 tackles through the team's first four games of the season. Indiana's offense dealt with adversity last week starting the game with a pair of turnovers, but the defense held strong to keep them from falling behind early. The offense needs to limit mistakes and not allow the Northwestern defense into rhythm in their third game at the makeshift stadium. Will the temporary stadium throw off the Hoosiers? Going down this rabbit hole would be irresponsible, but here we are. As Northwestern completely renovates Ryan Field, the team will be playing a majority of their 2024 season games at a temporary location by the lakefront that holds just over 12,000 people. Aidan Fisher and Zach Horton said on Tuesday that it may be weird at first, but it has the same dimensions as any other field they play at this stadium. It will be a five minute walk to the visiting locker room, which for the other two teams that have played at the site it was an indoor tennis facility. Football is considered a very mental game, and with all of these oddities, will Indiana be able to block out the outside circumstances and put together a full 60 minute game? Matchup to Watch: Indiana's defensive line vs Northwestern's offensive line In last week's victory, the Indiana defensive line had a field day with the lineman of Maryland, racking up five sacks of Terps quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. It was announced on Friday morning that Northwestern star running back Cam Porter will be playing on Saturday afternoon's tilt with Indiana. Porter missed the Wildcats last game in Seattle with a lower body injury. It will be important for the Northwestern line to create holes for Porter, but Indiana's defensive line led by Mikail Kamara has been stout in its first five games. If Indiana can penetrate their way into the backfield in a hurry, it will be an unproductive day for Porter and the Northwestern offense.



QUICK HITTERS