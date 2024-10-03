PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry05REdRNDIxTEVDJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTlER1E0MjFMRUMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Keys to the game: How Indiana can walk away from Northwestern bowl eligible

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.
Colin McMahon • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
@colinmcmahon31

After a 5-0 start including two Big Ten wins, Indiana now makes the trip to Northwestern, and its temporary stadium on the lake.

While the stadium the Hoosiers will be playing in is temporary, they hope the undefeated start is not, so here’s three keys to make sure that IU becomes 6-0, making them eligible for a bowl in the least amount of games possible.

CLEAN UP TURNOVERS

Sep 28, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Kurtis Rourke (9) throws a pass against the Maryland Terrapins during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Kurtis Rourke (9) throws a pass against the Maryland Terrapins during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Despite Indiana winning 42-28 last week against Maryland, the Hoosiers surrendered four turnovers after not having a giveaway in the four games prior.

While they still came away with a win, the Hoosiers can’t expect to repeat that success again if they turn it over four times again, so cleaning up the turnovers it a must.

The defense has done a great job creating turnovers so far, about as well as the offense was at limiting turnovers before the Maryland game, so I’d expect if IU doesn’t turn it over or turns it over even once, the Hoosiers will win the turnover battle.

That right there, the turnover battle, is the most important piece of the puzzle, as, especially when vying for an upset like Northwestern is, teams that win the turnover battle usually come away with the win.

Tje Hoosiers lost two fumbles in the game against Maryland, meaning that ball security is key to limiting turnovers. This is something that the coaching staff has preached all year, so I would be shocked if it was an issue once again.

The easiest way IU can avoid another turnovers disaster, though, comes down to Kurtis Rourke, as he made two poor throws on Indiana’s first two drives against Maryland. After this, Rourke was sensational, throwing for over 350 yards and three touchdowns. If we see this version of Rourke all game, I’d expect zero picks out of him, allowing the Hoosiers to limit the turnovers and complete the first key to this game.

CONTROL THE LEAD EARLY

Indiana's Elijah Sarratt (13) runs after the catch during the Indiana versus Maryland football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Indiana's Elijah Sarratt (13) runs after the catch during the Indiana versus Maryland football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While its not a position IU football is frequently in, being a favorite, a double digit favorite at that, means you have to control the game, and control it early.

For a Northwestern team trying to pull off an upset, trying to keep it close early is exactly what it wants, especially at home. If Indiana can apply pressure out of the gate and control this game, they will be set up to not only win, but win big against the Wildcats.

Doing so means scoring on the first two drives, something IU failed to do against Maryland, allowing the Terps to stay in the game even in the second half.

If this is repeated, it might spell trouble for the Hoosiers, as IU will have to deal with an unfamiliar environment on top of being in a close game with Northwestern. While Northwestern won't exactly have a raucous crowd, they will have an advantage as it is used to the conditions playing on Lake Michigan.

This whole scenario can be avoided by simply doing one thing, and that's scoring early and getting out to a lead. With Indiana's defense playing the way it has been, if the Hoosiers get out to a lead I don't see a world where the Wildcats could even keep it close late.

LET THE DEFENSE DOMINATE

Indiana's Aiden Fisher (4) and Mikail Kamara (6) wrap up Charlotte's Bryce Kennon (86) during the Indiana versus Charlotte football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Indiana's Aiden Fisher (4) and Mikail Kamara (6) wrap up Charlotte's Bryce Kennon (86) during the Indiana versus Charlotte football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As I mentioned, if and when IU gets on the board and out to a lead, that's when the defense can thrive.

Indiana hasn't trailed all season and the defense is a huge part of that as, when the Hoosiers get ahead on the scoreboard, the defense has not given that up and I wouldn't expect anything different on Saturday.

Players like Mikail Kamara, James Carpenter and C.J. West have been sensational at getting to the opposing quarterback and, with the uncertainty at that position for Northwestern, I expect them to have a field day in Evanston.

If these guys can get to Jack Laush, the presumed starter for the Wildcats, I would expect a good amount of three and out for NW, something that IU has been great at forcing throughout the season.

Notably, the defense didn't allow a first down after each of IU's four turnovers last week, showing just how good they can be, especially under pressure like they were against Maryland.

This, coupled with limiting turnovers as well as getting out to a lead, should disallow Northwestern from standing any chance at beating the Hoosiers, who look to become 6-0 and bowl eligible on Saturday.

–––––

