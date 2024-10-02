Tight end Zach Horton essential to Indiana's B1G-leading rushing attack
Through the first five weeks of the college football season, it isn't Ohio State, Michigan or Penn State leading the Big Ten in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns, it's Indiana.
The Hoosiers have scored 21 touchdowns on the ground so far this season. That's six more than the next closest team in the conference.
As is the case with pretty much everything this Indiana squad does, the Hoosiers' success on the ground to start the season can't be chalked up to any one player.
One of the many moving parts involved in the Hoosiers' rushing attack is senior tight end Zach Horton.
Horton, who's one of 13 James Madison transfers that followed Curt Cignetti to Bloomington this offseason, has a vested interest in the success of Indiana's running game.
"I take a lot of [pride] in it," Horton said. "For this offense, being able to get the run game started is huge. [Mike] Shanahan, he [says] if you get block he'll find a way to get you the ball to reward you."
Because of how often Horton is asked to block in the run game, the veteran tight end frequently finds himself going through drills with Indiana's offensive linemen in practice.
For Horton, it's an opportunity to learn from Bob Bostad, one of the most well-respected offensive line coaches in the country.
"[Bostad] coaches everybody the same, he's hard on everybody," Horton said. "He's kind of an old-time football guy, really physical, bring the fight to them, that's what I like to hear. It's fun learning from him with all the experience he has."
Through the first five weeks of the season, Horton has eight catches for 85 yards and a touchdown.
Despite the early season success Horton has seen in the Hoosiers' well-rounded passing attack, the Roanoke, Virginia native enjoys the essential role he plays in Indiana's ground game.
"I would say it's fun," Horton said. "It's more of a mindset thing than anything. It's really fun to see if you spring a block for a touchdown. It feels better sometimes than catching a football."
