Through the first five weeks of the college football season, it isn't Ohio State, Michigan or Penn State leading the Big Ten in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns, it's Indiana.

The Hoosiers have scored 21 touchdowns on the ground so far this season. That's six more than the next closest team in the conference.

As is the case with pretty much everything this Indiana squad does, the Hoosiers' success on the ground to start the season can't be chalked up to any one player.

One of the many moving parts involved in the Hoosiers' rushing attack is senior tight end Zach Horton.

Horton, who's one of 13 James Madison transfers that followed Curt Cignetti to Bloomington this offseason, has a vested interest in the success of Indiana's running game.

"I take a lot of [pride] in it," Horton said. "For this offense, being able to get the run game started is huge. [Mike] Shanahan, he [says] if you get block he'll find a way to get you the ball to reward you."