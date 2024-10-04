PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry05REdRNDIxTEVDJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTlER1E0MjFMRUMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
2025 4-star forward Bryson Tiller lists Indiana in top 4

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.
Zach Browning • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@ZachBrowning17

Indiana basketball has remained in the mix for one of the top players in the 2025 recruiting class throughout the last couple of months.

Per reports, 2025 four-star forward Bryson Tiller has cut his list of potential suitors down to four schools: Indiana, Kansas, Auburn and Georgia Tech.

Tiller is rated as a top-25 recruit in the nation out of the 2025 high school class, according to Rivals.

Last December, Tiller, who has been a target for Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers for a bit of time now, took an official visit to Bloomington when Indiana hosted Kansas inside of Assembly Hall.

Tiller currently plays for Overtime Elite. A season ago, Tiller averaged 12.2 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.

The 6-foot-9, nearly 230 pound forward is a native to Atlanta, Georgia, an area Mike Woodson and assistant coach Yasir Rosemond have a well-documented connection.

The Hoosiers' 2025 recruiting class consists of just Trent Sisley at this point, however, Indiana remains in the mix for a number of other recruits.

–––––

