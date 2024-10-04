2025 4-star forward Bryson Tiller lists Indiana in top 4
Indiana basketball has remained in the mix for one of the top players in the 2025 recruiting class throughout the last couple of months.
Per reports, 2025 four-star forward Bryson Tiller has cut his list of potential suitors down to four schools: Indiana, Kansas, Auburn and Georgia Tech.
Tiller is rated as a top-25 recruit in the nation out of the 2025 high school class, according to Rivals.
Last December, Tiller, who has been a target for Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers for a bit of time now, took an official visit to Bloomington when Indiana hosted Kansas inside of Assembly Hall.
Tiller currently plays for Overtime Elite. A season ago, Tiller averaged 12.2 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.
The 6-foot-9, nearly 230 pound forward is a native to Atlanta, Georgia, an area Mike Woodson and assistant coach Yasir Rosemond have a well-documented connection.
The Hoosiers' 2025 recruiting class consists of just Trent Sisley at this point, however, Indiana remains in the mix for a number of other recruits.
