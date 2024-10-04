Indiana basketball has remained in the mix for one of the top players in the 2025 recruiting class throughout the last couple of months.

Per reports, 2025 four-star forward Bryson Tiller has cut his list of potential suitors down to four schools: Indiana, Kansas, Auburn and Georgia Tech.

Tiller is rated as a top-25 recruit in the nation out of the 2025 high school class, according to Rivals.