News
ago football Edit

Game Week Q&A: Tight end Zach Horton, linebacker Aiden Fisher

Zach Browning • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@ZachBrowning17

Indiana football tight end Zach Horton and linebacker Aiden Fisher spoke with the media on Tuesday ahead of Indiana's week six matchup with Northwestern.

Below are their full Q&As.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1VCbkRuWXRlbjdNP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLzdjSFFnTE5iYUhzP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

–––––

