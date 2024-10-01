Game Week Q&A: Tight end Zach Horton, linebacker Aiden Fisher
Indiana football tight end Zach Horton and linebacker Aiden Fisher spoke with the media on Tuesday ahead of Indiana's week six matchup with Northwestern.
Below are their full Q&As.
Advertisement
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board