The Hoosiers now turn their attention to the upcoming road test against Northwestern. The Wildcats enter the matchup 2-2 on the season and 0-1 in conference play. Northwestern has wins over Miami (OH) and Eastern Illinois this season, with losses against Duke and Washington.

- Quarterback Jack Lausch: Redshirt sophomore Jack Lausch appears to have overtaken Mike Wright for the starting quarterback job at Northwestern. After watching from the sidelines the first two weeks of the season, Lausch got the start on week three against Eastern Illinois, leading Northwestern to the win. In the Wildcats' Big Ten opener this past weekend against Washington, Lausch struggled. He went eight-for-27 for 53 yards and two interceptions in that contest. In two games played on the year, the Chicago, Illinois native has completed 48.3% of his passes for 280 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

- Running Back Cam Porter: Half back Cam Porter missed Northwestern's most recent game against Washington due to a "lower-body injury." Through the firs three games of the season, Porter totaled 234 rushing yards with three rushing touchdowns. So far this season, Porter is averaging 5.3 yards per carry for the Wildcats. His availability for this weekend's contest against Indiana is currently unknown.

- Wide Receiver A.J. Henning: No matter who has been the quarterback so far this season for Northwestern, graduate student wideout A.J. Henning has been the most popular target in the Wildcats receiving corp. Henning has at least five or more catches in each and every game so far this season. Through four games to begin the year, Henning has 25 catches for 229 yards and a receiving touchdown.

- Linebacker Xander Mueller: One of the leaders of the Northwestern defense, Xander Mueller leads the Wildcats in tackles so far this season with 28 on the year. The well-rounded linebacker can do a little bit of everything for the Northwestern defense. He has 3.0 tackles for loss this season, he has 1.0 sacks and he leads the team in pass breakups with four this season.

- Defensive Lineman Aidan Hubbard: Redshirt junior Aidan Hubbard has lived in opposing teams backfields this season. On top of his 2.5 tackles for a loss this year, Hubbard has 2.0 sacks as well, which is tied for a team lead. Even when he hasn't come away with sacks, the native of Cleveland, Ohio has been pressuring the quarterback. Hubbard has four quarterback hurries on the season, which leads the Wildcats.