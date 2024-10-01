PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry05REdRNDIxTEVDJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTlER1E0MjFMRUMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Early Look: Getting to know Northwestern

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.
Zach Browning • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@ZachBrowning17

Indiana football improved to 5-0 on Saturday with a 42-28 win at home over Maryland.

The Hoosiers now turn their attention to the upcoming road test against Northwestern. The Wildcats enter the matchup 2-2 on the season and 0-1 in conference play. Northwestern has wins over Miami (OH) and Eastern Illinois this season, with losses against Duke and Washington.

Take an early look at Indiana's week six opponent, the Northwestern Wildcats.

Sep 21, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Jack Lausch (12) passes against the Washington Huskies during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium.
Sep 21, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Jack Lausch (12) passes against the Washington Huskies during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. (© Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images)

KEY PLAYERS

- Quarterback Jack Lausch: Redshirt sophomore Jack Lausch appears to have overtaken Mike Wright for the starting quarterback job at Northwestern. After watching from the sidelines the first two weeks of the season, Lausch got the start on week three against Eastern Illinois, leading Northwestern to the win. In the Wildcats' Big Ten opener this past weekend against Washington, Lausch struggled. He went eight-for-27 for 53 yards and two interceptions in that contest. In two games played on the year, the Chicago, Illinois native has completed 48.3% of his passes for 280 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

- Running Back Cam Porter: Half back Cam Porter missed Northwestern's most recent game against Washington due to a "lower-body injury." Through the firs three games of the season, Porter totaled 234 rushing yards with three rushing touchdowns. So far this season, Porter is averaging 5.3 yards per carry for the Wildcats. His availability for this weekend's contest against Indiana is currently unknown.

- Wide Receiver A.J. Henning: No matter who has been the quarterback so far this season for Northwestern, graduate student wideout A.J. Henning has been the most popular target in the Wildcats receiving corp. Henning has at least five or more catches in each and every game so far this season. Through four games to begin the year, Henning has 25 catches for 229 yards and a receiving touchdown.

- Linebacker Xander Mueller: One of the leaders of the Northwestern defense, Xander Mueller leads the Wildcats in tackles so far this season with 28 on the year. The well-rounded linebacker can do a little bit of everything for the Northwestern defense. He has 3.0 tackles for loss this season, he has 1.0 sacks and he leads the team in pass breakups with four this season.

- Defensive Lineman Aidan Hubbard: Redshirt junior Aidan Hubbard has lived in opposing teams backfields this season. On top of his 2.5 tackles for a loss this year, Hubbard has 2.0 sacks as well, which is tied for a team lead. Even when he hasn't come away with sacks, the native of Cleveland, Ohio has been pressuring the quarterback. Hubbard has four quarterback hurries on the season, which leads the Wildcats.

KEY STATS

- Statistically, Northwestern has the second-worst offense in the Big Ten this year. The Wildcats are averaging just 17.2 points per game.

- On the flip side, the Wildcats are allowing just 15.8 points per game this season, which ranks in the top half of the conference.

- The Wildcats are averaging 4.6 yards per play this year.

- The Wildcats have converted on 27.5% of their third downs this season.

- Northwestern is allowing just 2.8 yards per carry this season. The Wildcats have surrendered just one rushing touchdown this season.

OTHER NOTES

- Saturday will be the 84th meeting all-time between Indiana and Northwestern. The Wildcats lead the all-time series 47-35-1.

- The Hoosiers won the last meeting between the two teams. It was a 34-3 win for Indiana in Bloomington back in 2019. Prior to that game, Northwestern had won five straight over Indiana.

- Indiana has not beat Northwestern on the road since 1993.

- A season ago, in head coach David Braun's first year, the Wildcats went 8-5 and won the Las Vegas Bowl.

–––––

