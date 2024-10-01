Early Look: Getting to know Northwestern
Indiana football improved to 5-0 on Saturday with a 42-28 win at home over Maryland.
The Hoosiers now turn their attention to the upcoming road test against Northwestern. The Wildcats enter the matchup 2-2 on the season and 0-1 in conference play. Northwestern has wins over Miami (OH) and Eastern Illinois this season, with losses against Duke and Washington.
Take an early look at Indiana's week six opponent, the Northwestern Wildcats.
KEY PLAYERS
- Quarterback Jack Lausch: Redshirt sophomore Jack Lausch appears to have overtaken Mike Wright for the starting quarterback job at Northwestern. After watching from the sidelines the first two weeks of the season, Lausch got the start on week three against Eastern Illinois, leading Northwestern to the win. In the Wildcats' Big Ten opener this past weekend against Washington, Lausch struggled. He went eight-for-27 for 53 yards and two interceptions in that contest. In two games played on the year, the Chicago, Illinois native has completed 48.3% of his passes for 280 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
- Running Back Cam Porter: Half back Cam Porter missed Northwestern's most recent game against Washington due to a "lower-body injury." Through the firs three games of the season, Porter totaled 234 rushing yards with three rushing touchdowns. So far this season, Porter is averaging 5.3 yards per carry for the Wildcats. His availability for this weekend's contest against Indiana is currently unknown.
- Wide Receiver A.J. Henning: No matter who has been the quarterback so far this season for Northwestern, graduate student wideout A.J. Henning has been the most popular target in the Wildcats receiving corp. Henning has at least five or more catches in each and every game so far this season. Through four games to begin the year, Henning has 25 catches for 229 yards and a receiving touchdown.
- Linebacker Xander Mueller: One of the leaders of the Northwestern defense, Xander Mueller leads the Wildcats in tackles so far this season with 28 on the year. The well-rounded linebacker can do a little bit of everything for the Northwestern defense. He has 3.0 tackles for loss this season, he has 1.0 sacks and he leads the team in pass breakups with four this season.
- Defensive Lineman Aidan Hubbard: Redshirt junior Aidan Hubbard has lived in opposing teams backfields this season. On top of his 2.5 tackles for a loss this year, Hubbard has 2.0 sacks as well, which is tied for a team lead. Even when he hasn't come away with sacks, the native of Cleveland, Ohio has been pressuring the quarterback. Hubbard has four quarterback hurries on the season, which leads the Wildcats.
KEY STATS
- Statistically, Northwestern has the second-worst offense in the Big Ten this year. The Wildcats are averaging just 17.2 points per game.
- On the flip side, the Wildcats are allowing just 15.8 points per game this season, which ranks in the top half of the conference.
- The Wildcats are averaging 4.6 yards per play this year.
- The Wildcats have converted on 27.5% of their third downs this season.
- Northwestern is allowing just 2.8 yards per carry this season. The Wildcats have surrendered just one rushing touchdown this season.
OTHER NOTES
- Saturday will be the 84th meeting all-time between Indiana and Northwestern. The Wildcats lead the all-time series 47-35-1.
- The Hoosiers won the last meeting between the two teams. It was a 34-3 win for Indiana in Bloomington back in 2019. Prior to that game, Northwestern had won five straight over Indiana.
- Indiana has not beat Northwestern on the road since 1993.
- A season ago, in head coach David Braun's first year, the Wildcats went 8-5 and won the Las Vegas Bowl.
–––––
